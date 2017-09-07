Jessica Simpson's Too-Cute Family Photos

Babies
1 of 27
LIFE'S A BEACH
Ace just got his first cut! The 4-year-old takes a dip in the ocean while showing off his fresh haircut.
2 of 27
SCHOOL GIRL
Maxwell strikes a pose before embarking on her first day of Kindergarten.
3 of 27
UNDERCOVER KIDS
"On pins and needles watching last week's Game of Thrones... just kidding, it's Moana," wrote Simpson, captioning a cuddly pic of her kids.
4 of 27
THE FAB FOUR
The gang's all here! Jessica Simpson, husband Eric Johnson and their two kids — 5-year-old daughter Maxwell and 3-year-old Ace — come together at a spring style event benefitting The Boys and Girls Clubs of Waco, Texas.
5 of 27
UNDER THE SEA
Maxwell and her famous mom are mirror images of one another, striking poses alongside Johnson and a smiling Ace.
6 of 27
WELCOME HOME
Maxwell supports Mom at the launch event for the singer's eponymous home collection.
7 of 27
WE ALL SCREAM ...
For ice cream! Maxwell and her 8-year-old cousin Bronx enjoy some dessert on a sunny day.
8 of 27
TAKING FLIGHT
Say cheese! The Simpson-Johnson crew documents an adorable family outing before boarding a private jet.
9 of 27
LIKE FATHER, LIKE DAUGHTER
Maxwell proves to be the spitting image of her dad during a beach outing in early January 2015. "My blue-eyed soulmates," Simpson Instagrammed about the pair. That same day, Maxwell, went for a dip in the chilly waves, proving to be
10 of 27
THE AIR UP THERE
Is the sky falling? Jessica Simpson's two little cherubs, Maxwell and Ace, practice their synchronized backbends – and Mom is highly entertained. "Thankful for these two WILD TURKEYS! #lakeaustin," the star posted on Thanksgiving.
11 of 27
EVENING STAR
All is well and cuddles abound come bedtime in the Simpson-Johnson household. No kicking and screaming over just one more reading of Goodnight Moon? Impossible.
12 of 27
GLAM SQUAD
Who needs hair and makeup when you've got a toddler at the ready? Maxi is already taking cues from her mom's glamorous ways, so why not put her to work on a touch-up?
13 of 27
FACEOFF
Staring contest – ready, go! "There is no way these kids could be more adorable," Simpson wrote of her tots after returning from her July honeymoon with husband Eric Johnson. "OMG! So happy to be home snuggling!"
14 of 27
HAIR-RAISING EFFECTS
Check out that 'do! Ace shows off his blond locks while taking in the view during a wagon ride with Mom.
15 of 27
PUCKER UP
Mama's girl! Jessica Simpson, who exchanged I Dos with fiancé Eric Johnson on July 5, gets daughter Maxwell to give her a smooch, with the help of a little bribery. "Kissed by an angel... for a SNICKERS egg," she posted.
16 of 27
17 of 27
FAMILY HUNT
Maxwell holds hands with her cousin Bronx (son of Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz), who recently decided his cousin was cool. "BX and Maxi have the same shy face," posted the designer.
18 of 27
SCRUB DOWN
Ace (who turned 1 on June 30) gives a gentle tug on the ear of his 10-month-old bath mate Rocco (son of Simpson's best friend Cacee Cobb and husband Donald Faison). "Bunny Babies," she posted.
19 of 27
SUMMER LOVIN
Maxwell climbs high to take in the beautiful sunset while pal Zev (son of stylist Nicole Chavez) stays down low on a beautiful summer day.
20 of 27
ROUGH PLAY
Maxwell and Ace roll around with dad as their proud mom looks on. "All we need is love," she wrote. "My perfect humans."
21 of 27
FAMILY TIES
Grandpa Joe dotes on adorable granddaughter Maxwell. "Happy Father's Day @papajoeentertainment XOXO," wrote Simpson.
22 of 27
IT'S A GUY THING
Johnson and son Ace show off their matching tough-guy faces at the park. "My men at the playground."
23 of 27
WHALE OF A GOOD TIME
Simpson gives a sweet hug to her pajama-clad baby boy Ace. "The most handsome boy in the world," she wrote.
24 of 27
DADDY'S GIRL
Maxwell flies high thanks to the strong arms of her former football-playing dad. "Good Lord! She has NO fear!" boasted Simpson of her brave little girl.
25 of 27
SQUEAKY CLEAN
"Bath time buds." Maxwell and Ace cozy up and dry off after a bath with the help of their dad.
26 of 27
WALK THIS WAY
That's one way to get a workout! "Chasing shadows," the mom-of-two captioned this photo of herself and daughter Maxwell on a stroll.
27 of 27
LIP SMACKERS
Like mother, like daughter! Simpson and her Mini Me pucker up for a close-up. "Love this lil lady more than anything!" wrote Simpson about her little girl.
