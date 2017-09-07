Babies

Jessica Simpson's Too-Cute Family Photos

From trips to the beach to baby bath time, see the mom-of-two’s most adorable family moments

By

Posted on

More

1 of 27

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

LIFE'S A BEACH

Ace just got his first cut! The 4-year-old takes a dip in the ocean while showing off his fresh haircut.

2 of 27

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

SCHOOL GIRL

Maxwell strikes a pose before embarking on her first day of Kindergarten.

3 of 27

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

UNDERCOVER KIDS

"On pins and needles watching last week's Game of Thrones... just kidding, it's Moana," wrote Simpson, captioning a cuddly pic of her kids.

4 of 27

Kevin Mazur/Getty

THE FAB FOUR

The gang's all here! Jessica Simpson, husband Eric Johnson and their two kids — 5-year-old daughter Maxwell and 3-year-old Ace — come together at a spring style event benefitting The Boys and Girls Clubs of Waco, Texas.

5 of 27

Source: Jessica Simpson/Instagram

UNDER THE SEA

Maxwell and her famous mom are mirror images of one another, striking poses alongside Johnson and a smiling Ace.

6 of 27

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

WELCOME HOME

Maxwell supports Mom at the launch event for the singer's eponymous home collection.

7 of 27

Source: Jessica Simpson/Instagram

WE ALL SCREAM ...

For ice cream! Maxwell and her 8-year-old cousin Bronx enjoy some dessert on a sunny day.

8 of 27

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

TAKING FLIGHT

Say cheese! The Simpson-Johnson crew documents an adorable family outing before boarding a private jet.

9 of 27

Courtesy Jessica Simpson

LIKE FATHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Maxwell proves to be the spitting image of her dad during a beach outing in early January 2015. "My blue-eyed soulmates," Simpson Instagrammed about the pair. That same day, Maxwell, went for a dip in the chilly waves, proving to be

10 of 27

Courtesy Jessica Simpson

THE AIR UP THERE

Is the sky falling? Jessica Simpson's two little cherubs, Maxwell and Ace, practice their synchronized backbends – and Mom is highly entertained. "Thankful for these two WILD TURKEYS! #lakeaustin," the star posted on Thanksgiving.

11 of 27

Courtesy Jessica Simpson

EVENING STAR

All is well and cuddles abound come bedtime in the Simpson-Johnson household. No kicking and screaming over just one more reading of Goodnight Moon? Impossible.

12 of 27

Courtesy Jessica Simpson

GLAM SQUAD

Who needs hair and makeup when you've got a toddler at the ready? Maxi is already taking cues from her mom's glamorous ways, so why not put her to work on a touch-up?

13 of 27

Courtesy of Jessica Simpson

FACEOFF

Staring contest – ready, go! "There is no way these kids could be more adorable," Simpson wrote of her tots after returning from her July honeymoon with husband Eric Johnson. "OMG! So happy to be home snuggling!"

14 of 27

Courtesy of Jessica Simpson

HAIR-RAISING EFFECTS

Check out that 'do! Ace shows off his blond locks while taking in the view during a wagon ride with Mom.

15 of 27

Courtesy of Jessica Simpson

PUCKER UP

Mama's girl! Jessica Simpson, who exchanged I Dos with fiancé Eric Johnson on July 5, gets daughter Maxwell to give her a smooch, with the help of a little bribery. "Kissed by an angel... for a SNICKERS egg," she posted.

16 of 27

Courtesy of Jessica Simpson

FAST LANE

Simpson's little ones ride in style on a beautiful California day. "Ace and Maxi looking like twins!" she wrote. "And yes, they share pink cars."

17 of 27

Courtesy of Jessica Simpson

FAMILY HUNT

Maxwell holds hands with her cousin Bronx (son of Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz), who recently decided his cousin was cool. "BX and Maxi have the same shy face," posted the designer.

18 of 27

Courtesy of Jessica Simpson

SCRUB DOWN

Ace (who turned 1 on June 30) gives a gentle tug on the ear of his 10-month-old bath mate Rocco (son of Simpson's best friend Cacee Cobb and husband Donald Faison). "Bunny Babies," she posted.

19 of 27

Courtesy of Jessica Simpson

SUMMER LOVIN

Maxwell climbs high to take in the beautiful sunset while pal Zev (son of stylist Nicole Chavez) stays down low on a beautiful summer day.

20 of 27

Courtesy of Jessica Simpson

ROUGH PLAY

Maxwell and Ace roll around with dad as their proud mom looks on. "All we need is love," she wrote. "My perfect humans."

21 of 27

Courtesy of Jessica Simpson

FAMILY TIES

Grandpa Joe dotes on adorable granddaughter Maxwell. "Happy Father's Day @papajoeentertainment XOXO," wrote Simpson.

22 of 27

Courtesy of Jessica Simpson

IT'S A GUY THING

Johnson and son Ace show off their matching tough-guy faces at the park. "My men at the playground."

23 of 27

 

WHALE OF A GOOD TIME

Simpson gives a sweet hug to her pajama-clad baby boy Ace. "The most handsome boy in the world," she wrote.

24 of 27

Courtesy of Jessica Simpson

DADDY'S GIRL

Maxwell flies high thanks to the strong arms of her former football-playing dad. "Good Lord! She has NO fear!" boasted Simpson of her brave little girl.

25 of 27

Courtesy of Jessica Simpson

SQUEAKY CLEAN

"Bath time buds." Maxwell and Ace cozy up and dry off after a bath with the help of their dad.

26 of 27

Courtesy of Jessica Simpson

WALK THIS WAY

That's one way to get a workout! "Chasing shadows," the mom-of-two captioned this photo of herself and daughter Maxwell on a stroll.

27 of 27

Courtesy of Jessica Simpson

LIP SMACKERS

Like mother, like daughter! Simpson and her Mini Me pucker up for a close-up. "Love this lil lady more than anything!" wrote Simpson about her little girl.

See Also

More

More