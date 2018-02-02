Not even celebrity kids are safe from the onslaught of flu season.

On Thursday, Jessica Simpson shared a photo of her two kids with husband Eric Johnson — son Ace Knute, 4½, and daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 5½ — sprawled out on som furniture.

Dressed in comfy duds, the youngsters weren’t quite their usual lively selves, but as their mom pointed out in the post’s caption, it didn’t take away from how adorable they were.

“Fevers and the flu, but still so cute 😇😇,” wrote Simpson, 37, hashtagging the snapshot, “#MAXIDREW #ACEKNUTE.”

Even though her little ones aren’t feeling well at the moment, they’ve participated in a bevy of fun activities as of late. In November, Simpson shared a sweet photo of herself and Maxwell having a blast inside a MAC store.

Little Maxwell went big for the outing, opting for a darker lip shade and blowing a kiss to the camera as her mama documented the moment.

“This is NOT an #ad, @maccosmetics is my daughter’s favorite store! Mommy-Daughter Day with #MAXIDREW #girlygoth,” she captioned the cute snap.

Ace has been hitting some style milestones of his own. In September, Simpson shared a photo of her son after his first-ever haircut, debuting his much-shorter blond ‘do.

“First haircut ✔ (Thanks @jessieholiday for making my stud look all grown up 😢) #ACEKNUTE,” the proud mama captioned the memory.