Jessica Simpson’s Little Princess Meets a Real One! Maxwell Poses with Princess Charlene of Monaco

Jessica Simpson‘s daughter Maxwell Drew may only be 5, but she’s already rubbing shoulders with royalty.

While the mother-daughter duo were attending the 2017 Princess Grace Awards gala kick off event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, they met Princess Charlene of Monaco. Maxwell presented the royal with a bouquet of flowers and got a hug as her mother looked on smiling.

The trio then posed for photos, with Princess Charlene kneeling beside Maxwell and holding the gift.

The Princess Grace Foundation, established in honor of Grace Kelly, is “dedicated to identifying and assisting emerging talent in theater, dance and film by awarding grants in the form of scholarships, apprenticeships and fellowships,” according to their website.

RELATED: Jessica Simpson on Her Personal Style: ‘I’m Normally in Sweatpants and Heels!’

Simpson, 37, and her blonde mini-me dressed in coordinating outfits. The singer donned a black dress with white polka dots, accessorized with red heels that matched Maxwell’s dress. Maxwell also wore a black headband with a red flower detail.

The stylish looks come as no surprise, as Simpson has claimed that Maxwell is a budding fashionista.

“She teaches me a lot about outfits, and she is better at putting outfits together than me,” the pop star previously told PEOPLE. “She’s a new inspiration.”

The star added that she has a “warehouse” full of clothes she’s saving for her daughter to wear one day, even though they may not fit her.

“Maxwell is probably going to be taller than me in a year,” she said. “She’s only 4 and she’s gonna be taller than me.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Simpson Reveals She Has an IUD and Won’t be Having Any More Kids, Thank You Very Much

Included in Simpson’s “warehouse” are hundreds of shoes, plus prom dresses, music video ensembles and beyond.

“I’m a vintage buyer so I collect. I have all my prom dresses. All my music video outfits. I went to a lot of proms. That’s why we have a warehouse. I’m a keeper for my daughter,” she said.

“All I want to do is keep everything. And everybody is like, ‘Throw it out, throw it out.’ But I’m like, ‘No, it’s so important — this is the moment one guy gave me a rose…’ I have a lot of memories. I keep memories. The clothes are memories.”