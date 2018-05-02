Jessica Simpson Celebrates Daughter Maxwell Drew's Birthday: 'And Just Like that My Baby Is 6'

Jessica Simpson‘s daughter is growing up right before her eyes.

On Tuesday, the fashion designer celebrated Maxwell Drew‘s sixth birthday with a mommy-daughter snap.

“And just like that my baby is 6 #MAXIDREW,” Simpson captioned a photo of the pair sleeping.

In a separate post, Simpson, 37, shared a photo of her baby girl posing with a handful of colorful balloons.

“SIX #MAXIDREW,” Simpson wrote along with the picture.

In November, Simpson, who is also mom to son, Ace Knute, 4, shared a photo of herself and Maxwell spending some quality time together and having fun inside a MAC store.

“This is NOT an #ad, @maccosmetics is my daughter’s favorite store! Mommy-Daughter Day with #MAXIDREW #girlygoth,” Simpson wrote in the caption.

Maxwell was very proud of the darker lip shade she picked out and blew a kiss to the camera as her mama documented the moment.

Back in 2016, Simpson told PEOPLE that her daughter was even more of a fashionista than she was.

“She teaches me a lot about outfits, and she is better at putting outfits together than me,” Simpson said at the time. “She’s the new inspiration.”

The star also admitted that she has a “warehouse” full of clothes, including hundreds of shoes, as well as prom dresses, music video ensembles and more, that she’s saving for Maxwell to wear one day, even though they may not fit her.

“I’m a vintage buyer so I collect,” said Simpson. “I have all my prom dresses. All my music video outfits. I went to a lot of proms. That’s why we have a warehouse. I’m a keeper for my daughter.”