Working Mom Jessica Biel on Raising a 2-Year-Old and ‘Trying to Find a Balance’: ‘You’re Stretched Thin Everywhere’

It’s been over two years since Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake welcomed their son Silas Randall. But like most parents, the couple is still working on striking a balance.

The Sinner star paid a visit to Live with Kelly & Ryan on Friday to talk about her new drama series, plus share some details about life at home (and on the road) with her husband and toddler.

“It’s hard — trying to find a balance between work and family and just being an independent human,” Biel, 35, told Ryan Seacrest and guest host Busy Philipps. “You’re stretched thin everywhere, and it’s been amazing creatively but really hard. I think every working parent must feel the same.”

SPOTTED! In her natural state, notice the slack jaw, deep sleep and palpable fatigue of this creature. Yes, it is a working mom. A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

Getting ready for @fallontonight. Already late. Yes I have my phone in the shower. Yes, this was a horrible idea. @thesinnerusa #momlife A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Jul 25, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Biel says the family of three have been “stable” in N.Y.C., “which is so nice,” but that Timberlake, 36, is “sort of all over the place” with his own work too.

“I don’t think you ever master finding the balance. Like, you master it, and then your kids are grown up,” she says. “Then you’re home alone and sad, like, ‘I wish I had something to master!’ ”

And how is little Silas’ personality developing? “He is a total weirdo. But he’s amazing,” jokes the 7th Heaven alum. “[Kids are] all weird. They’re like these little lovely, strange, mini humans, and they’re so specific.”

Philipps agrees. “[My daughter Cricket Pearl]’ll say something and I’ll be like, ‘Oh … you don’t know that … because you’re only 4,’ ” she says. ” ‘I have to explain everything to you!’ ”

“I would think all of that weirdness is cuteness, isn’t it?” Seacrest asks.

“It is. It’s complete cute/weird combo,” says Biel.

The Sinner airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST / 9 p.m. CST on USA Network.