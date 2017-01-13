Jessica Biel Doesn’t Want Son Silas to Go Into Show Business But Admits ‘I Just Want Him to Be Happy’

Jessica Biel‘s son Silas Randall is only 21 months old right now, but the actress says he already has quite the personality.

“He’s definitely very charming,” Biel, 34, told E! News Wednesday at the Los Angeles premiere of her drama The Book of Love.

She continues, “He’s full of beans, and yeah … he probably does [have the entertainment gene].”

Biel, who attended the premiere with husband Justin Timberlake by her side, says she’d rather their son not get into the entertainment business.

“I mean, no … it’s such a challenging existence being an artist,” she says when asked if she wants Silas to go the show-business route.

She adds, “It’s hard. I just want him to be happy, whatever he does.”

If he does decide to go into movies, Silas is, at the very least, already getting used to elaborate costumes. The family of three dressed up as characters from Timberlake’s movie Trolls this past Halloween and walked a neighborhood in New Orleans, where he was filming at the time.

“My wife is the greatest of all time,” Timberlake told Ryan Seacrest at Sunday’s Golden Globes. “We were walking up to a house like the week before the movie came out, but some of the promotion was already out so some of the kids were recognizing us as the characters.”

He continued, “And my wife was like, ‘That’s right, it’s from Dreamworks Animation’s Trolls that comes out November.’ I was like, ‘I owe you one for that.’ ”

The Book of Love, also starring Jason Sudeikis and Maisie Williams, opens Friday.