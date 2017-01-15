Jessica Biel on Eating Her Son’s Leftovers: ‘I’m the Human Vacuum Cleaner at the End of the Meal!’

Jessica Biel West Hollywood restaurant Au Fudge was packed on Saturday — with kids and parents turnig out for an epic playdate, cooking class and screening of Amazon’s series Just Add Magic, hosted by cast members Olivia Sanabia, Aubrey K. Miller, Abby Donnelly

The show, which centers around a magic cookbook, just premiered its second season on Sunday. And when it comes to magic, Biel has a few tricks up her sleeve herself.

She can, after all, make a whole plate of her 21-month-old son Silas Randall‘s leftovers disappear!

“I’m the human vacuum cleaner at the end of the meal!” the 34-year-old actress told PEOPLE. “That is what happens when you are a mom or a dad. You make food, they eat what they eat, and you literally — as they are running off trying to grab something — you are shoveling the last few bites off of their plate. And that is your lunch… that is your lunch.”

Biel may be used to scraping food off her son’s plate, but it’s a different story at her hit venture, Au Fudge.

The restaurant offers customers elegant farm-to-table organic meals — as well as a marketplace of food items and apparel. Best of all, there’s a creative space where children of all ages can participate in supervised activities, games, crafts, music and more while parents enjoy their meal.

“My three other female partners in Au Fudge all had kids before me,” Biel explained, “And they just said, ‘This is enough! We have to have a place where our children can be happy and we can be happy.’ Because there was nothing that combined delicious, safe, local farm-to-table foods with a nice place where you felt comfortable letting your kid play — and where you could be happy to maybe have a little glass of chardonnay or something. It just didn’t exist.”

Though she got involved with Au Fudge before Silas was born, Biel was baking a lot at the time — experimenting with fermented foods and different types of flours to create gluten-free brownies, dairy-free cookies and other tasty treats.

She cooks a lot at home now — though she admitted she’s learning to master the art of cooking steak.

“I’m not the best with meats,” she said. “That is what I would like to get better at, feeling confident with a steak. I can roast a chicken, that kind of thing, but cooking great steak I’m not very good at — or a lamb chop, or a pork chop.”

As for Silas, the young tot — whose father is Biel’s husband Justin Timberlake — isn’t a finicky eater.

“I’m pretty good with vegetables and grains,” Biel said. “We actually cook some lamb for Silas, and we do a lot more fish now — but I like vegetables, I like grains, I like quinoa, I like farro —that kind of stuff.”

And if it sounds like Biel is slaving over a stove every day, the working actress is the first to break down that myth.

“I’m not saying that I cook that all of the time,” she said. “A lot of the time we are doing the best that we can — maybe just picking up pre-made stuff from Whole Foods.”