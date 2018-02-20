Snag Jessica Biel's Pretty Lace Nursing Bra — at 40 Percent Off!

What’s better than comfort, function and style? Low prices, of course.

Cosabella’s “Never Say Never Mommie” Soft Cup Nursing Bralette — favored by celebrity moms like Jessica Biel — is currently on sale at nordstrom.com for a whopping 40 percent off.

Made in Italy, the bra offers light support and a gorgeous lace fabric, featuring easy-to-use clips for seamless breastfeeding access.

Normally priced at $79, the unique undergarment has been slashed down to $47.50 (with free shipping!), and comes in Bright Berry, Espresso and Emerald Green.

Cosabella "Never Say Never Mommie" Soft Cup Nursing Bralette Nordstrom

The Sinner star, 35, wore a navy blue version of the bra in a sweet photo shared by husband Justin Timberlake in April 2015, shortly after the birth of their first child, son Silas Randall.

“The Timberlakes are ready!!! GO GRIZZ! #GritNGrind #Playoffs#BabyGrizzROAR,” Timberlake, 37, captioned the snap of Biel and their newborn son, who was decked out in Memphis Grizzlies attire.

Justin Timberlake and son Silas Justin Timberlake/YouTube

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Justin Timberlake/Instagram

Biel recently attended the 2018 MAKERS Conference, where she discussed why she and her husband are “starting [sexual education] now” with Silas.

“We’re using technical terms … we shower together, and [we say], ‘This is what I’ve got. This is what you’ve got,’ ” she explained. “We just talk about it. I know it’s really young, but I really believe that if you start this early, there’s no shame.”

“I don’t want to tell him, ‘Keep your private parts,’ and this and that,” she added. “It’s a beautiful thing. You have it and mine is different and it’s cool, man. We have to respect ourselves and respect each other. So I believe it starts really young.”