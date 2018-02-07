Why Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Are Starting Sex Education Now with 2-Year-Old Son Silas

Jessica Biel is one proactive mama.

The Sinner star attended the 2018 MAKERS Conference in Los Angeles Tuesday, opening up about the hilarious (NSFW) sexual-education PSA video she made alongside Chelsea Handler that encourages women to familiarize themselves with all of their parts.

She also dished on how her opinions on the subject affect her household that includes husband Justin Timberlake and their son Silas Randall.

“I have a 2½-year-old [and] we’re starting [sexual education] now,” she said. “We’re using technical terms … we shower together, and [we say], ‘This is what I’ve got. This is what you’ve got.’ We just talk about it. I know it’s really young, but I really believe that if you start this early, there’s no shame.”

“I don’t want to tell him, ‘Keep your private parts,’ and this and that,” explains the actress, 35. “It’s a beautiful thing. You have it and mine is different and it’s cool, man. We have to respect ourselves and respect each other. So I believe it starts really young.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Jessica Biel Rachel Murray/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Timberlake Wants to Have “As Many Kids” as He Can with Wife Jessica Biel



For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Biel admits that when it comes to sex, she’s “still learning too” and that she’s “always trying to have a higher sexual IQ.” (The best sexual advice she’s been given? “Don’t do it in the ocean,” she jokes.)

“It’s just made everything better because I feel more confident to just tell the truth,” she explains of how being educated has impacted own sex life.

“I feel confident to say, ‘You know what? I’m not feeling it,’ or, ‘This doesn’t feel good’ or, ‘I like this.’ And I think that takes a long time,” adds the former 7th Heaven star.

FROM PEOPLETV: Bachelorette Jillian Harris Talks Mom Shaming and Mom Guilt: “We’re All So Hard on Ourselves”



RELATED: Justin Timberlake Reveals How His 2½-Year-Old Son Inspired New Man of the Woods Album’s Name

While Biel doesn’t give any details about when the couple plan to expand their family, she does reflect back on her pregnancy with Silas.

“No one tells you what happens,” she says of maternal healthcare. “You prepare for the day in terms of having a baby [and] you have this baby, and then everyone’s like, ‘Bye, see you later! Good luck!’ There’s no care. There’s no, ‘How should I eat to prepare my body to produce milk and continue to produce milk?’ ”

“And this idea of, ‘I need to lose weight as fast as I possibly can and be skinny and look fabulous again,’ ” Biel continues. “There’s so much pressure outside. It’s kind of like this mom competition of how fast you can be skinny. That’s actually the worst thing you possibly can do because you can’t produce to feed your baby. That, for me, was a real shocker.”