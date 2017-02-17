Jessica Biel Says Eating in the Shower Is Just Part of ‘Mom Life’: ‘Sometimes It’s a Huge Failure’

When you’re a parent, you fit in the daily essentials where you can — and Jessica Biel is no exception.

The 34-year-old actress stopped by The Tonight Show Thursday, and spoke to Jimmy Fallon about one specific skill she has become adept at since welcoming son Silas Randall, now 22 months: eating in the shower.

“This is just mom life,” Biel tells Fallon when he brings out a print of an Instagram photo she shared in September, showing a set of dishes resting on a ledge in her shower. “I don’t know if anybody else does this, [but] I don’t have time for anything.”

“I’m feeding [Silas] in the morning, trying to get ready, and I realize I haven’t eaten, [so] I just take it into the shower,” The Book of Love star explains of a typical at-home scenario. “Sometimes it’s a huge success! Sometimes it’s a huge failure.”

Yes. I eat in the shower. I admit it. Chicken apple sausage and espresso. Try it. I dare you. #ShowerEats A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Sep 30, 2016 at 1:35pm PDT

Intrigued, the host asks how the restaurant owner, mother of one and wife to Justin Timberlake makes it work.

“I put it up on my little shelf thing and I go over and I get a bite, and I come back and I [wash my hair] and I scrub, and I go back [and take a drink], I go back over,” she says, miming the actions.

“It’s great! Honestly, you should try it,” she encourages Fallon.

Fallon then poses a question that’s probably on many audience members’ minds: How does she handle certain foods, like cereal?

“It does [work]. Because if you get a little water in the milk, not a big deal,” Biel says. “You know what’s a little tough is, like, a sandwich. Bread, it can be somewhat [tricky]. Sausage works great.”