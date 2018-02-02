Jessica Alba Throws It Back to Her Third Pregnancy With a Photo of Her Baby Bump at Its Biggest

Karen Mizoguchi
February 01, 2018 10:48 PM

Though Jessica Alba gave birth to her third child five weeks ago, the actress is reflecting back on her pregnancy body transformation with a throwback.

The new mom, who welcomed her baby boy, Hayes, on Dec. 31, shared a mirror selfie on Instagram Thursday of her baby bump when it was at its biggest. “#tbt 1 month ago 9.5 months pregnant,” Alba captioned the photo. (Her last bump photo before Hayes was born was on Christmas Eve.)

The Honest Company co-founder and her husband Cash Warren, who have been married for nine years are also parents to daughters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9½.

Alba has been busy sharing updates on social media since Hayes’ birth, even breastfeeding him in photos posted prior to Jan. 14’s Golden Globes and sharing a mother-son selfie while binge-watching Netflix’s Grace and Frankie.

After Hayes was born, Warren gushed about his wife in a photo of himself gazing down at his son.

“Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know … you’re so lucky to have her by your side,” he said. “You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way.”

 

 

 

