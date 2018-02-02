Jessica Alba Throws It Back to Her Third Pregnancy With a Photo of Her Baby Bump at Its Biggest

Though Jessica Alba gave birth to her third child five weeks ago, the actress is reflecting back on her pregnancy body transformation with a throwback.

The new mom, who welcomed her baby boy, Hayes, on Dec. 31, shared a mirror selfie on Instagram Thursday of her baby bump when it was at its biggest. “#tbt 1 month ago 9.5 months pregnant,” Alba captioned the photo. (Her last bump photo before Hayes was born was on Christmas Eve.)

The Honest Company co-founder and her husband Cash Warren, who have been married for nine years are also parents to daughters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9½.

Alba has been busy sharing updates on social media since Hayes’ birth, even breastfeeding him in photos posted prior to Jan. 14’s Golden Globes and sharing a mother-son selfie while binge-watching Netflix’s Grace and Frankie.

After Hayes was born, Warren gushed about his wife in a photo of himself gazing down at his son.

“Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know … you’re so lucky to have her by your side,” he said. “You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way.”