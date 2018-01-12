Jessica Alba Shows Off Sweet Baby Gifts from Jimmy Fallon: He 'Clearly Has Good Taste'

Little Hayes Alba has already been showered with so much love from Jessica Alba and Cash Warren‘s family and friends — including Jimmy Fallon!

The 12-day-old baby boy was the lucky recipient of a sweet new set of Petite Plume blue-and-white-striped pajamas ($58) and two organic cotton rattles by Estella: one in the shape of an owl ($18), and one in the shape of a ball with “Z Z Z Z” embroidered on it ($16).

Also included in the thoughtful gift package? A message written on The Tonight Show host’s own stationery, which read, “I LOVE Hayes!!”

“@jimmyfallon clearly has good taste in babies,” Alba, 36, wrote on Instagram Stories atop of a photo of her baby boy‘s new swag.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Jessica Alba's baby gifts from Jimmy Fallon Jessica Alba/Instagram

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Ahead of her son’s New Year’s Eve arrival, the actress and Honest Company co-founder stopped by The Tonight Show and dished on how the family dynamic will change once she, Warren and their daughters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9½, welcome the new addition.

“We’re super stoked,” she told the host, adding, “It’s gonna be a whole situation.”

Of whether the couple would stick with the “H” tradition for their son’s name, Alba joked, “[Cash] said, ‘We should name it Dick with a silent H.’ He thinks it’s old school.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Alba Is Ready for Diaper Changes—and Cuddling With Baby Number Three

RELATED: “Mom Life!” Jessica Alba Wears Black While Breastfeeding Son Hayes During Golden Globes

The spouses shared the first photos of their son on New Year’s Day, explaining that Hayes arrived a bit early but they couldn’t be more overjoyed.

“Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year!” Warren, 39, captioned a touching image of himself gazing down at his son. “You showed up a few days early but we couldn’t be any happier.”

“Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know … you’re so lucky to have her by your side,” he added. “You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way.”