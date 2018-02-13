Jessica Alba Is Back in the Saddle Returning to Exercise 6 Weeks After Giving Birth to Her Son

Jessica Alba is back in the gym six weeks after giving birth to newborn son Hayes.

The actress and entrepreneur, 36, shared a photo of herself, red-faced and sweating, next to her trainer Aaron Hines, at Cycle House in Los Angeles on Monday.

“Got back in the 🚲 saddle 💦 ish was hard. #6weekspostpartum thx @aaronhines @cyclehousela & @tracydawnhall 4 motivating me,” she wrote in the caption.

Hines also shared the same photo, writing, “First class back post 👶🏽 and she crushed it!! @jessicaalba.”

The star was active during her pregnancy, often visiting Cycle House in the lead up to her son’s birth.

Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, welcomed their third child on Dec. 31. The newest member of the family joins Alba and Warren’s two daughters: Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9½.

Since his birth, Alba has been spending some mother-son bonding time — specifically binge-watching television.

The new mom shared a sweet selfie of her and her baby boy to Instagram at the end of January, explaining that the pair were making their way through Netflix’s Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin series Grace and Frankie.

“Tuesdays/all the days w my Hayes, #chillin watching @graceandfrankie,” Alba wrote in the caption. “I’m on season 4 and I don’t want it to end 😫”

She added the hashtags, “#bingewatching #graceandfrankie #lovethisshow #newbornmom.”

Warren shared a photo of himself gazing down at his son after his birth with a sweet message that explained that Hayes had arrived a bit early but the family couldn’t have been more overjoyed.

“Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year!” Warren wrote in the caption. “You showed up a few days early but we couldn’t be any happier.”

“Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know … you’re so lucky to have her by your side,” he added. “You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way.”