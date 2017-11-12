Jessica Alba Is a Beauty In Black As She Admits ‘I Don’t Feel Glamorous At All When I’m Pregnant’

Jessica Alba is one stunning mama-to-be.

On Saturday night, the actress stepped out for the Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, California, with another maternity look that took center stage on the red carpet. The 36-year-old donned a black gown with lace overlay by Brock Collection that showed off her growing baby bump.

Alba polished off the look with a burgundy velvet purse that matched her lipstick and dazzling earrings.

“I like that I actually feel glamorous,” she told reporters about her look. “I don’t feel glamorous at all when I’m pregnant, so it’s nice to kind of dress up and feel beautiful. I usually feel sort of like Humpty Dumpty, slothing around and hormonal, and nothing fits the same. But in this dress, I actually feel kind of pretty.”

The Honest Company co-founder recently announced that she and husband Cash Warren will be welcoming their first son. The couple is already parents to daughters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9.

“It is exciting to add a different vibe to the family, but I don’t even know what to expect,” she said of bringing a boy into the family. “All I have are girl everything in the house.”

Alba said during a visit to The Rachael Ray Show last month that her daughters are excited about their soon-to-arrive baby brother.

“My 6-year-old, she was worried about being a middle child, but she gets to be a big sister and a little sister, so she’s stoked about that,” said Alba. “And she doesn’t have to compete with another girl.”

The Machete Kills star also joked, “For me … the girls love their dad. I wanted someone to love me more. When he comes home, they’re like, ‘Daddy!’ It’s like a party.”

“When I come home, they’re like, ‘Oh, hey Mom,’ ” she lamented. “I’m like, ‘I do everything for you! I cook, I do all the things!’ ”

As for baby names, Alba may already have ideas.

“So my husband’s name is Cash, that’s his actual real name, so our kids had to have unusual names,” she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show, adding: “That were also H, double syllable, has to be a word, can’t be too weird. It has to be an H!”