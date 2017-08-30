Kip Moore and His Band Were Once Pelted with Bras While Performing: The 'Entire Stage' Was 'Full of Them'
Honestly Chic! Shop 8 Outfits from Jessica Alba’s California Casual Pregnancy Style
From overalls to off-the-shoulder dresses and short, flirty frocks, Jessica Alba’s maternity looks in her third pregnancy are completely on point
1 of 8
BACK IN BLACK
For her July pregnancy announcement — the actress and husband Cash Warren are expecting their third child — Jessica Alba poses alongside daughters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9, in McGuire's The Wild Years Off the Shoulder Dress ($215).
Finish the Look! Women's Strappy Slingback Platform Wedge Sandals ($17 to $31), amazon.com
2 of 8
SHOWING HER STRIPES
The Honest Company co-founder proves she's got the glow while keeping her baby belly under wraps in The Great's The Tie Sleeve Big Shirt ($295) during an event in West Hollywood on July 26.
Finish the Look! Womens Strappy Block Heel Ankle Strap Sandals ($25 to $42), amazon.com
3 of 8
IN FINE FEATHER
The star stops by The Tonight Show on Aug. 4, chatting with Jimmy Fallon about her bundle of joy on the way while serving leg in thigh-high black boots and the short Feathery Wrap Silk Dress ($895) by Zimmerman.
Finish the Look! Pointy Toe Stiletto Heel Thigh High Boot ($22.50 to $49.50), amazon.com
4 of 8
DARE TO BARE
At her Aug. 5 Honest event, the expectant mama continues to keep her bump hidden under The Great's Carnival Dress ($450).
Finish the Look! Qupid Women's Chester-13 Boot ($9.50 to $47), amazon.com
5 of 8
FLIRTY FLORALS
Alba is all smiles as she's spotted out in New York City wearing the Tanya Taylor Textured Silk Abstract Floral Amylia Dress ($595).
Finish the Look! Marco M. Kelly Tote Bag with Shoulder Strap ($35), amazon.com
6 of 8
MAMA KIMONOS BEST
The Sin City star looks comfortable and stylish in Topshop's Floral Print Maxi Kimono Jacket ($130) on Aug. 17, attending the opening night of Hamilton at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood, California.
Finish the Look! Steve Madden Verdict Platform Sandal ($100), nordstrom.com
7 of 8
INTO THE BLUE
Blue for a boy? For a day out in L.A. with Warren, Alba opts for a pair of casual blue wide-leg overalls and a long gray sweater, shielding her eyes from the sun in a pair of Elie Saab round-framed sunglasses ($982).
Finish the Look! Loose Baggy Linen Wide-Leg Overalls ($20), amazon.com; EttelLut Long Open-Front Lightweight Cardigan ($15 to $20), amazon.com
8 of 8
CAMO QUEEN
Bump in the road! The mom-to-be has her arms full with the Anya Hindmarch Ebury Smiley Large Shopper Bag ($995) — which matches her black knee-length dress and camo jacket — while out in L.A. on Aug. 25.
Finish the Look! Liu & Qu Knee-Length Maternity Dress ($13 to $16), amazon.com; Escalier Women's Military Camo Jacket ($24 to $30), amazon.com
