Maternity

Honestly Chic! Shop 8 Outfits from Jessica Alba’s California Casual Pregnancy Style

From overalls to off-the-shoulder dresses and short, flirty frocks, Jessica Alba’s maternity looks in her third pregnancy are completely on point

By @anyaluise

Posted on

More

1 of 8

Jessica Alba/Instagram

BACK IN BLACK

For her July pregnancy announcement — the actress and husband Cash Warren are expecting their third child — Jessica Alba poses alongside daughters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9, in McGuire's The Wild Years Off the Shoulder Dress ($215).

Finish the Look! Women's Strappy Slingback Platform Wedge Sandals ($17 to $31), amazon.com

2 of 8

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

SHOWING HER STRIPES

The Honest Company co-founder proves she's got the glow while keeping her baby belly under wraps in The Great's The Tie Sleeve Big Shirt ($295) during an event in West Hollywood on July 26.

Finish the Look! Womens Strappy Block Heel Ankle Strap Sandals ($25 to $42), amazon.com

3 of 8

Theo Wargo/Getty

IN FINE FEATHER

The star stops by The Tonight Show on Aug. 4, chatting with Jimmy Fallon about her bundle of joy on the way while serving leg in thigh-high black boots and the short Feathery Wrap Silk Dress ($895) by Zimmerman.

Finish the Look! Pointy Toe Stiletto Heel Thigh High Boot ($22.50 to $49.50), amazon.com

4 of 8

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

DARE TO BARE

At her Aug. 5 Honest event, the expectant mama continues to keep her bump hidden under The Great's Carnival Dress ($450).

Finish the Look! Qupid Women's Chester-13 Boot ($9.50 to $47), amazon.com

5 of 8

Splash News

FLIRTY FLORALS

Alba is all smiles as she's spotted out in New York City wearing the Tanya Taylor Textured Silk Abstract Floral Amylia Dress ($595).

Finish the Look! Marco M. Kelly Tote Bag with Shoulder Strap ($35), amazon.com

6 of 8

Gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

MAMA KIMONOS BEST

The Sin City star looks comfortable and stylish in Topshop's Floral Print Maxi Kimono Jacket ($130) on Aug. 17, attending the opening night of Hamilton at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood, California.

Finish the Look! Steve Madden Verdict Platform Sandal ($100), nordstrom.com

7 of 8

BG008/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

INTO THE BLUE

Blue for a boy? For a day out in L.A. with Warren, Alba opts for a pair of casual blue wide-leg overalls and a long gray sweater, shielding her eyes from the sun in a pair of Elie Saab round-framed sunglasses ($982).

Finish the Look! Loose Baggy Linen Wide-Leg Overalls ($20), amazon.com; EttelLut Long Open-Front Lightweight Cardigan ($15 to $20), amazon.com

8 of 8

The Image Direct

CAMO QUEEN

Bump in the road! The mom-to-be has her arms full with the Anya Hindmarch Ebury Smiley Large Shopper Bag ($995) — which matches her black knee-length dress and camo jacket — while out in L.A. on Aug. 25.

Finish the Look! Liu & Qu Knee-Length Maternity Dress ($13 to $16), amazon.com; Escalier Women's Military Camo Jacket ($24 to $30), amazon.com

See Also

More

More