Jessica Alba Says She’s Looking Forward to ‘Cuddling’ Her Baby on the Way – and Shares Her Best Diaper Changing Tip!

Jessica Alba has her priorities in order when it comes to baby No. 3.

The actress and entrepreneur told PEOPLE at the launch of The Honest Company’s The GREAT Adventure Collection on Saturday that she is most looking forward to snuggling up with her little one on the way.

“Cuddling!” Alba, 36, told PEOPLE. “Cuddling babies are the best.”

Alba’s The Honest Company is partnering up with The GREAT on a line of diapers with adorable designs. And the mom of daughters Honor Marie, 9, and Haven Garner, 5, with husband Cash Warren is already a pro when it comes to the diaper changing routine.

“I think the most helpful thing that I do remember is that you always have the clean diaper ready to go under the baby’s bum when you’re cleaning out the dirty diaper,” Alba says. “Always be ready!”

But as much as she may remember a few helpful tips, the actress revealed on the Tonight Show that she has forgotten all the late nights, dirty diapers and everything else that comes along with a newborn.

“I have amnesia about having a baby, which is why I think I allowed this to happen,” Alba told late-night host Jimmy Fallon. “I don’t remember any of it!”

Though Alba, who recently showed off her growing bump in Hawaii during a family vacation, did not disclose the sex of her baby, the mother-to-be is figuring out the name.

“So my husband’s name is Cash, that’s his actual real name, so our kids had to have unusual names,” she explained, adding, “That were also H, double syllable, has to be a word, can’t be too weird,” she said, stressing: “It has to be a H!”

The GREAT Adventure collection launches in stores and online at Honest.com for subscribers on Aug. 21 and will retail for $14.