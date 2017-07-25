Jessica Alba Keeps Her Baby Bump Covered During 'Epic Family Vacay'

Jessica Alba is getting in some relaxation before the birth of her third child.

The actress and businesswoman has spent the last week soaking up the sun with her husband Cash Warren, their two daughters (Haven Garner, 6 next month, and Honor Marie, 9) and a handful of friends in Hawaii — and Alba says the getaway was “epic.”

“We had an epic family vacay,” she captioned a shot of the group. “Thank you to everyone at the Four Seasons for treating us like family.”

And while the 36-year-old star has been showing off her growing bump on the beach, she kept her stomach covered in a white, loose-fitting jumpsuit for the night.

We had an epic family vacay @fsoahu #hawaii 🌺 thank you to everyone at the Four Seasons for treating us like family. A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 24, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

#hawaii 🌺🙏🏽🙌🏽 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 22, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

Since arriving in Hawaii, Alba has shared several snaps of herself and her loved ones enjoying the warm tropical weather.

“#sundayfunday w my @cash_warren after alllllllll these years,” she captioned a shot of herself giving Warren a kiss in the ocean.

#sundayfunday w my @cash_warren after alllllllll these years 😘 📷@shanidarden A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 23, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

The Sin City star and Honest Company co-founder announced she was pregnant on Instagram last week.

“Cash and I are officially going to be outnumbered,” Alba wrote next to a snap of herself and her daughters holding up “1,” “2” and “3” balloons. “#babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏”