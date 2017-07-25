Jessica Alba Keeps Her Baby Bump Covered During 'Epic Family Vacay'

Jessica Alba is getting in some relaxation before the birth of her third child.
The actress and businesswoman has spent the last week soaking up the sun with her husband Cash Warren, their two daughters (Haven Garner, 6 next month, and Honor Marie, 9) and a handful of friends in Hawaii — and Alba says the getaway was “epic.”
“We had an epic family vacay,” she captioned a shot of the group. “Thank you to everyone at the Four Seasons for treating us like family.”
And while the 36-year-old star has been showing off her growing bump on the beach, she kept her stomach covered in a white, loose-fitting jumpsuit for the night.
Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.
RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Alba and Jenna Dewan Tatum Are Going to Be Neighbors – and Their Kids’ Reaction Is Adorable
Since arriving in Hawaii, Alba has shared several snaps of herself and her loved ones enjoying the warm tropical weather.
“#sundayfunday w my @cash_warren after alllllllll these years,” she captioned a shot of herself giving Warren a kiss in the ocean.
FROM PEN: Former Bachelorette Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum Opens Up About Her Sibling Rivalry Fears
RELATED: We Found It: Jessica Alba’s Off-the-Shoulder Pregnancy Announcement Dress – and Three Affordable Alternatives
The Sin City star and Honest Company co-founder announced she was pregnant on Instagram last week.
“Cash and I are officially going to be outnumbered,” Alba wrote next to a snap of herself and her daughters holding up “1,” “2” and “3” balloons. “#babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏”