Fit Mama-to-Be! Pregnant Jessica Alba Hits the Gym – and Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump While Working Out

Jessica Alba is a mama-to-be on the move!

The pregnant actress and Honest Company co-founder hit the gym Thursday, showing off her sweat session in a series of Boomerang clips on her Instagram story.

But it was safety first for Alba, 36, who is currently expecting her third child with husband Cash Warren (the spouses already share daughters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9).

“Getting strapped up w my heart rate monitor – important for preggers to keep heart rate in check when working out!” the star wrote on top of a baby-bump photo in her story.

Among the moves Alba performed? Push-ups, kettlebell lifts, resistance-band exercises and time on a stepper machine.

On Thursday, the Sin City star also shared a live video demonstrating how to “fake” the “pregnancy glow” using Honest Beauty products, posting on Instagram that she “did 3 full face beats on” her fellow “@honest 🤰🏽homegirls.”

Though the actress and businesswoman is working out, she has admitted that what she eats plays a much bigger role in her lean physique.

“With exercise, I get a little more toned and I definitely feel stronger, but my diet is much more important if I’m trying to slim down,” she told PEOPLE in 2016. “In that case, I usually don’t eat gluten, dairy, fried foods or processed foods. I try to stick to a diet that’s low in sugar and carbs, and high in lean protein and vegetables.”

And for Alba, the most important part of staying fit is much more about the mental than the physical. “Working out takes away that little edge so that I feel happier and more productive, and my brain can get kick-started,” she added.