We Found It: Jessica Alba’s Off-the-Shoulder Pregnancy Announcement Dress – and Three Affordable Alternatives

Jessica Alba‘s style remains enviable as she prepares to become a mom of three!

The actress and co-founder of The Honest Company announced Monday that she and husband Cash Warren would be giving their daughters Haven Garner, 6 next month, and Honor Marie, 9, a new little sibling.

In the adorable Instagram post, Alba and her mini-mes are holding black “1,” “2” and “3” number balloons while the mom-to-be wears a frill-happy, black McGuire dress with a high-low hemline. The pretty frock — called The Wild Years Off the Shoulder Dress — retails for $215.

Love Alba’s look but don’t want to break the bank? We’ve found three lookalike little black (maternity) dresses — all for $45 or less!

Shop It! Hello Miz Women’s Off the Shoulder Side Ruched Maternity Dress ($29), amazon.com

Shop It! Maternity Zigzag Off Shoulder Dress ($40-$45), gap.com

Shop It! Maternity Midi Bardot Pencil Dress with Ruffle ($35), asos.com

“Cash and I are officially going to be outnumbered, ” Alba, 36, wrote next to her too-cute pregnancy announcement photo Monday. “#babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏”