Netflix and 'Chillin': Jessica Alba Poses with Newborn Son While Binge-Watching Grace & Frankie

Jessica Alba has found a new favorite pastime with her infant son Hayes: binge-watching television.

The new mom shared a sweet selfie of her and her baby boy to Instagram on Tuesday, explaining that the pair were making their way through Netflix’s Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin series Grace and Frankie.

“Tuesdays/all the days w my Hayes, #chillin watching @graceandfrankie,” Alba wrote in the caption. “I’m on season 4 and I don’t want it to end 😫”

She added the hashtags, “#bingewatching #graceandfrankie #lovethisshow #newbornmom.”

Alba has been busy sharing updates on social media since Hayes’ birth, even breastfeeding him in photos posted prior to Jan. 14’s Golden Globes.

The Honest Company co-founder and her husband Cash Warren welcomed their newest addition early on New Year’s Eve. He joins the couple’s daughters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9½.

“Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. 👶🏽💙 #familyof5,” Alba wrote the following day, sharing Hayes’ first photo to social media.

Warren chimed in on Instagram too, sharing a photo of himself gazing down at his son alongside a beautiful message that explained that Hayes had arrived a bit early but the family couldn’t have been more overjoyed.

“Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year!” Warren, wrote, captioned the post. “You showed up a few days early but we couldn’t be any happier.”

“Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know … you’re so lucky to have her by your side,” he added. “You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way.”