Toasty Tushies! Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company Releases Adorable Winter Diaper Prints

Crawling in a winter wonderland!

The Honest Company, co-founded by Jessica Alba, just released a new line of seasonal diaper prints perfect for the chillier season ahead.

“What’s so exciting about this winter diaper reveal is that this will be the diaper [print] that the little baby in my tummy will be wearing,” Alba — who is expecting her third child, a son, with husband Cash Warren — shared in a video posted to Facebook in which she debuted the new designs.

Five kids, including Alba’s daughters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9, then tear into five boxes to reveal the new prints: Arctic Foxes, Chilly Penguins, Falling Snowflakes, North Polar Bears and Enchanted Forest.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Batter’s Up! Jessica Alba’s Honest Company Launches Line of Baseball Team Diapers: “MLB Was a Very Natural Fit for Us”

After the adorable albeit naturally a little chaotic Christmas-morning-esque reveal, Alba explains a little more about the collection, noting the gender neutrality of the new designs.

“Anyone can use [them] for boy or girl,” she says specifically of the Chilly Penguins print, with Haven piping in, “I like the stars!”

“The holidays are a time when you get a little bit more festive, and people do like to have more gender-neutral options, so that’s why we chose to do that,” adds the actress and businesswoman, 36.

FROM PEN: How Today‘s Savannah Guthrie Copes With a Toddler, a Newborn AND 3 a.m. Wake-Up Calls!



RELATED: Summer Swag! Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company Debuts Adorable New Seasonal Prints – and We’re Stocking Up

Honor’s favorite prints are the Enchanted Forest and North Polar Bears, and she says her favorite holiday memories involve “Waking up and having presents in the TV room, and getting ready for Christmas.”

The best part of the season for Haven is relatable for sweets lovers everywhere: “Hot chocolate!” she says.

The Honest Company‘s winter diaper prints are currently available at honest.com for $14.