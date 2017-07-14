Summer Swag! Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company Debuts Adorable New Seasonal Prints – and We’re Stocking Up

The Honest Company has summer on the brain.

The eco-friendly mom and baby brand co-founded by Jessica Alba just launched a brand-new line of prints for their popular plant-based, sustainable diapers.

Available in packs of 40 or through a diapers-and-wipes subscription bundle, the new designs are titled Hibiscus Flowers, Down By The Sea, Pineapples, Surfboards and Tropical Toucans.

On top of the fresh summer looks, Honest recently revealed three new prints for their training pants, which feature a contoured fit and cloth-like sensation.

Future potty pros will be unable to resist the fairies, animal superheroes and dinosaurs on these disposable, economical pants, available in sizes 2T/3T, 3T/4T and 4T/5T.

The Honest Company’s new summer-print diapers are available here in packs of 22 to 40 depending on size for $14, or 22 percent cheaper when you bundle with wipes.

Get the brand’s training pants here at $13 for 19 to 26 pairs depending on size, or save up to 35 percent when you purchase a bundle.