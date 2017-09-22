Mommy Must-Haves! 7 Things Jessica Alba Thinks Every Mom Should Own from The Honest Company

SUDSY DOWNTIME

"Bubble baths are definitely not just for the kids! As a mom, Honest Bubble Bath is my go-to when I have a night to unwind and relax."

"I'm loving our Ultra-Calming, Dreamy Lavender scent right now, [and] I can feel good about what I'm using on my skin."

SHOP IT! Honest Bubble Bath ($12), honest.com