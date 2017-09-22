Mommy Must-Haves! 7 Things Jessica Alba Thinks Every Mom Should Own from The Honest Company
From diapers to beauty buys, Jessica Alba shares her seven top products for moms from The Honest Company
1 of 7
ANYWHERE CARE
"For those busy days when Mom feels like she needs a little pampering, this blend of organic jojoba, tamanu, olive, avocado and sunflower-seed oils will leave her skin feeling nourished and moisturized," Jessica Alba tells PEOPLE.
SHOP IT! Honest Organic Body Oil ($10), honest.com
2 of 7
SUDSY DOWNTIME
"Bubble baths are definitely not just for the kids! As a mom, Honest Bubble Bath is my go-to when I have a night to unwind and relax."
"I'm loving our Ultra-Calming, Dreamy Lavender scent right now, [and] I can feel good about what I'm using on my skin."
SHOP IT! Honest Bubble Bath ($12), honest.com
3 of 7
SANITIZING SUPERSTAR
"Like many moms, I'm always on the go, and these hand-sanitizer sprays are absolute must-haves. I spray these on my hands all day long, and thanks to the soothing botanicals, it leaves my hands feeling soft."
"I keep a couple of bottles in my purse. They're also great to toss in your diaper bag or keep next to the changing table."
SHOP IT! Honest Hand Sanitizer Spray ($6), honest.com or babiesrus.com.
4 of 7
DRY AND RESTED
"Baby can sleep through the night (so Mom can too!) with our ultra-absorbent overnight diapers — because what's more precious than a good night's sleep?"
SHOP IT! Honest Overnight Diapers ($14), honest.com
5 of 7
MESS NO MORE
"These bibs are essential for any diaper bag. With easy magnetic closure, you can keep your little one looking stylish and clean."
"You can also match the bib with its corresponding diaper print to get that totally Insta-worthy shot."
SHOP IT! Honest Magnetic Bandana Bibs ($13), honest.com
6 of 7
CHICNESS ON THE GO
"This kit contains two of my makeup-bag staples: our Truly Kissable Lip Crayon and our Magic Balm. I love to dab Magic Balm on my lips to create a base. This also allows the lip crayon to glide right on."
"There's a perfect nude shade and fun fuchsia shade, so I have options, depending on my mood. Valued at $54, these lip kits are the perfect way for Mom to treat herself without breaking the bank."
SHOP IT! Honest Beauty Truly Kissable Lip Kit ($28), honestbeauty.com
7 of 7
TOTING IN STYLE
"I'm rarely ever caught without my Honest City Backpack. A great gift for style-conscious moms, and it holds everything from bottles to blankets. It even includes a changing pad!"
SHOP IT! Honest City Backpack ($150), honest.com
