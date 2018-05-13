Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company Donates 1.5 Million Diapers in Honor of Mother’s Day

Jessica Alba and The Honest Company are giving back.

In honor of Mother’s Day, The Honest Company donated 1.5 million diapers to Baby2Baby, a Los Angeles non-profit that helps provide low-income children up to 12 years of age with diapers, clothing and other basic necessities.

“At The Honest Company, we’re devoted to empowering people to live happy, healthy lives,” co-founder Jessica Alba, 37, tells PEOPLE. “A mother should never have to choose between feeding her children and buying diapers. Baby2Baby helps new mothers so they don’t have to make that impossible decision, and we can’t think of a better charitable partner for The Honest Company.”

Jessica Alba with Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein

Jessica Alba and Nick Vlahos

“The Honest Company and Baby2Baby share a joint mission to improve the lives of families everywhere,” adds Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, co-presidents of Baby2Baby. “Baby2Baby is grateful for The Honest Company’s dedication to drive change in the community — together we will help a lot of families around the United States.”

Additionally, The Honest Company plans to provide Baby2Baby with bundles filled with diapers and other hygiene items for more than 600 families annually and will continue to visit the non-profit’s Los Angeles headquarters on a monthly basis to help put together kits for families.

Jessica Alba with Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Norah Weinstein and Nick Vlahos

This year, Alba also celebrated her first Mother’s Day since welcoming her third child, 4-month-old son Hayes.

Sharing a sweet photo with her son and daughters Honor Marie, 9½, and Haven Garner, 6, the actress reflected on how being a mother is “the best and hardest and most heartbreaking thing there is.”

“Your world gets turned completely upside down,” she wrote. “Everything you thought you knew about what was important is no longer. And all the things you once took for granted — like sleep, and sitting down to eat an actual meal — become the greatest luxuries. Little people change you.”