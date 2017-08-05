Pregnant Jessica Alba ‘Doesn’t Remember’ What It’s Like to Raise Newborns: ‘I Have Amnesia About Having a Baby’

It’s been almost six years since Jessica Alba had a newborn in her household.

The actress and The Honest Company co-founder jokingly revealed on Friday’s Tonight Show why she’s excited to be a new mom again during her first public appearance since announcing she was expecting her third child with husband Cash Warren.

“I have amnesia about having a baby, which is why I think I allowed this to happen,” Alba, 36, told late-night host Jimmy Fallon.

“I don’t remember any of it!” the pregnant star said about not recalling those late nights, dirty diapers, strollers and all the things new parents must go through.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

As for how her two daughters — Haven Garner, 5, and Honor Marie, 9 — are gearing up, Alba shared that they can’t wait for their new sibling. “[They’re] stoked,” said the Planet of the Apps star, who announced her pregnancy on July 17 with an Instagram post.

Though Alba, who recently showed off her growing bump in Hawaii during an epic family vacation, did not disclose the sex of her baby, the mother-to-be is figuring out the name.

“So my husband’s name is Cash, that’s his actual real name, so our kids had to have unusual names,” she explained, adding, “That were also H, double syllable, has to be a word, can’t be too weird,” she said, stressing: “It has to be a H!”

Planet of the Apps is available on Apple Music.