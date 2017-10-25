It’s a Boy! Jessica Alba Reveals She’s Expecting First Son with Husband Cash Warren

Jessica Alba is having a boy!

The actress and Honest Company co-founder announced Wednesday that she and husband Cash Warren will be welcoming their first son. The couple is already parents to daughters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9.

The family announced their newest member will be a boy with a cute gender reveal on Instagram.

“@cash_warren and I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce… #officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy#cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife#soontobemamaofthree,” Alba, 36, captioned a Boomerang clip of herself and her girls opening a box that contained blue balloons and streamers inside.

The announcement comes three months after the mother-to-be shared the baby news on social media in July.

And in August, Alba shared that she’s most looking forward to snuggling up with her little one on the way.

“Cuddling babies are the best,” she told PEOPLE.

As for baby names, Alba may already have ideas.

“So my husband’s name is Cash, that’s his actual real name, so our kids had to have unusual names,” she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show, adding: “That were also H, double syllable, has to be a word, can’t be too weird. It has to be an H!”