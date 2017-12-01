Jessica Alba is three-and-done when it comes to babies and pregnancies.

The actress and Honest Company co-founder, who is expecting her third child – a boy – with husband Cash Warren, insisted she’s “done” having more kids, admitting to Extra that she “just wants a healthy baby” this time around.

“[I’m] done, done, done!” Alba said about expanding her family in the future. “Yeah, my friend was like, ‘You are gonna have another,’ and I’m like, ‘No, I’m not.’ … We’re good — three is good.”

The couple is already parents to daughters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9.

“They are so proud that they get to be big sisters,” the mother-to-be said of her girls.

In July, Alba shared the baby news on social media, writing: “Officially outnumbered!”

While she and Warren have conquered dirty diapers and late nights twice around, the mother of two confessed that they still worry about what challenges they may face with their baby on the way.

“Cash and I at night are like, ‘What is it going to be like having another kid? What does that mean for our family dynamic?’ We kind of both have butterflies,” she said.

Earlier this month, Alba described her latest pregnancy as being anything but glamorous.

“I don’t feel glamorous at all when I’m pregnant, so it’s nice to kind of dress up and feel beautiful,” she said at the Baby2Baby Gala. “I usually feel sort of like Humpty Dumpty, slothing around and hormonal, and nothing fits the same.”