Jessica Alba's Daughters Give Sweet 'Sister Smooches' to Baby Brother Hayes: 'He's Smiling!'

Jessica Alba‘s daughters are sealing their big sister roles with kisses.

The actress, 36, shared cute videos of her girls, 9-year-old Honor Marie and 6-year-old Haven Garner, giving their 8-day-old baby brother Hayes sweet kisses on her Instagram Story Monday. “Sister smooches,” Alba captioned the clip of her middle child cradling the newborn in her arms.

“Oh my gosh, he’s smiling!” Honor Marie proudly said in her mom’s second video that showed the oldest sibling showing affection to little Hayes.

Alba and husband Cash Warren, who have been married for nine years, welcomed their third child and first son, Hayes Alba Warren, on Dec. 31, Alba announced on Instagram alongside the first photo of her baby boy shared to social media.

Warren also shared a beautiful message to celebrate the birth of his son. “Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know … you’re so lucky to have her by your side,” he wrote on Instagram.

Adding, “You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way.”

Alba has been sharing sweet moments with her son with her fans and followers on social media since his arrival.

The new mom of three showcased her commitment to the Time’s Up campaign on Instagram Sunday evening, wearing a black top and sharing a photo of herself breastfeeding to support those at the 75th Golden Globe Awards, where many attendees wore black in support of the Time’s Up movement, which focuses on combatting discrimination, harassment and abuse in the workplace.

Alba has previously said that Hayes completes their family.

In November, the Honest Company co-founder insisted she’s “done” having more kids, telling Extra, “[I’m] done, done, done! We’re good — three is good. [Haven and Honor] are so proud that they get to be big sisters.”