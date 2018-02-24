Jessica Alba Says Cuddling and Feeding Her Son in the Mornings Is Her Favorite Time of Day

Jessica Alba may not be a morning person, but she’s got a very special reason to wake up early every day.

The mother of three, shared a short and sweet video of her 2-month-old son, Hayes Alba Warren, on Instagram Friday.

“I’ve never been a morning person…. until now. Our morning feeding/cuddle is my favorite time of day. #morningsunshine,” Alba, 36, wrote in the caption

The businesswoman often shares snaps of feeding times on social media, including prior to the Golden Globes and during a visit to her esthetician. Alba also recently breastfed her son in a Target dressing room.

“Breastfeeding in a Target dressing room,” she wrote on the photo. She also pointed to her face, writing, “Tired eyes.”

The Honest Company co-founder and her husband Cash Warren welcomed their newest addition early on New Year’s Eve. He joins the couple’s daughters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9½.

“Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. 👶🏽💙 #familyof5,” Alba wrote the following day, sharing his first photo to social media.

“Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year!” Warren, wrote, captioned the post. “You showed up a few days early but we couldn’t be any happier.”

“Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know … you’re so lucky to have her by your side,” he added. “You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way.”