Jessica Alba Celebrates Son Hayes Turning 2 Months Old: 'Someone Is Getting Real Big!'

They grow up so fast!

Jessica Alba shared a new photo of her son Hayes Alba Warren on Instagram Tuesday to celebrate his two months of life. Posing on his very own personalized milestone baby blanket, the wide-eyed little one looked straight into the camera as he also modeled his mother’s Honest Company brand of panda print diapers.

“Someone is getting real big! #2monthsold #mybabyboy,” Alba captioned the adorable photo.

She and husband Cash Warren welcomed their third child on Dec. 31. Hayes joins the couple’s two daughters: Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9½.

Alba has often shared mother-son moments on social media, most recently sharing a picture of her oldest and youngest children bonding as they fed the baby bottles.

As Hayes continues to grow into a little person, Alba is also getting ready to return to work, specifically back to acting.

On Saturday, it was announced that the mother of three will be starring in a spinoff pilot based on the film Bad Boys, alongside actress and friend Gabrielle Union, who is set to reprise the role of Syd Burnett from Bad Boys 2.

In addition, Alba has been working hard in the gym as she continues to document her intense exercise sessions.

The star has chronicled her post-baby workouts for fans and followers during visits to her favorite spots including Cycle House and Heart & Hustle, which are both in Los Angeles.