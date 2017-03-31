Mousin’ Around! Jessica Alba, Cash Warren and Their Mini-Me Daughters Honor and Haven Pose with Mickey

Jessica Alba is the happiest mommy on earth!

The actress and entrepreneur put her busy work life on hold to venture to Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on Friday with husband Cash Warren and daughters Honor, 8½, and Haven, 5½.

While at the theme park, the family posed for a picture after a ride with Mickey Mouse on the Red Car Trolley.

Alba, 35, and her younger daughter opted for matching army military jackets — likely not a coincidence.

“Haven likes to mirror me, so even when we take showers, she’ll do everything right after me,” The Honest Company co-founder recently told PEOPLE.

“You really never think that’s going to happen! Because Honor’s not like that at all, but Havie wants to do everything like me, it’s really sweet.”

On Monday, the dad of two shared a selfie that he snapped with his mini-me Honor, joking about their obvious resemblance.

“Her mom thinks we look alike. I don’t see it,” Warren, 38, cheekily captioned the shot. “Starting to wonder if she’s even my child. Have I been duped??!!”