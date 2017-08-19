Jessica Alba Steps Out for Date Night with Baby Bump on Full Display

It was date night for Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren on Friday, as the two expecting parents stepped out for dinner at Hollywood’s Highlight Room.
The 36-year-old actress showed off her baby bump in a sleek black dress — covering up for the cool night in an long olive jacket. She accessorize the look with silver jewelry, a black purse, and Dalmatian-patterned heels.
Warren, 38, wore a black V-neck T-shirt, black jacket, jeans, and orange-trimmed black shoes.
The happy couple were all smiles as they headed out for the evening, walking hand-in-hand.
In July, Alba announced she was pregnant with baby No. 3 in an Instagram boomerang alongside daughters Haven Garner, 5, and Honor Marie, 9 — writing “officially outnumbered.”
Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.
It’s been almost six years since the Honest Company founder had a newborn in her household — though Alba has her priorities in order when it comes to the newborn.
“Cuddling!” she told PEOPLE at the launch of The Honest Company’s The GREAT Adventure Collection on Aug. 5, when asked what she’s looking forward to most. “Cuddling babies are the best.”
RELATED VIDEO: ‘Officially Outnumbered!’ Cash Warren and Jessica Alba Expecting Third Child
As much as she may remember the joy of snuggles, Alba revealed on the Tonight Show that she has forgotten all the late nights, dirty diapers and everything else that comes along with a newborn.
“I have amnesia about having a baby, which is why I think I allowed this to happen,” Alba told late-night host Jimmy Fallon. “I don’t remember any of it!”
And though she is not disclosing the sex of her baby, the she and Warren are still figuring out their baby-to-be’s name.
“So my husband’s name is Cash, that’s his actual real name, so our kids had to have unusual names,” she explained, adding, “That were also H, double syllable, has to be a word, can’t be too weird,” she said, stressing: “It has to be a H!”