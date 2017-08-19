Jessica Alba Steps Out for Date Night with Baby Bump on Full Display

It was date night for Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren on Friday, as the two expecting parents stepped out for dinner at Hollywood’s Highlight Room.

The 36-year-old actress showed off her baby bump in a sleek black dress — covering up for the cool night in an long olive jacket. She accessorize the look with silver jewelry, a black purse, and Dalmatian-patterned heels.

Warren, 38, wore a black V-neck T-shirt, black jacket, jeans, and orange-trimmed black shoes.

The happy couple were all smiles as they headed out for the evening, walking hand-in-hand.

In July, Alba announced she was pregnant with baby No. 3 in an Instagram boomerang alongside daughters Haven Garner, 5, and Honor Marie, 9 — writing “officially outnumbered.”

It’s been almost six years since the Honest Company founder had a newborn in her household — though Alba has her priorities in order when it comes to the newborn.