Jessica Alba Is 'Feeling Glowy' While Breastfeeding Newborn Son on Instagram

That glow Jessica Alba has isn’t just thanks to her 20-day-old son Hayes; it also has a lot to do with the multitasking mom’s esthetician!

The 36-year-old now mother of three made time for a personal beauty treatment recently, later thanking her facialist Shani Darden — while breastfeeding — in a post on Instagram.

“Sitting at home, feeding baby boy [and] having all the feels for @shanidarden,” Alba wrote in the photo’s caption. “Thanks for pampering me. Really loved my facial. Feeling glowy and hydrated.”

Alba has been busy on social media since Hayes’ birth, even breastfeeding him in photos prior to Jan. 14’s Golden Globes.

The Honest Company co-founder and her husband Cash Warren welcomed their newest addition early on New Year’s Eve. He joins the couple’s daughters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9½.

“Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. 👶🏽💙 #familyof5,” Alba wrote the following day, sharing his first photo to social media.

Warren chimed in on Instagram too, sharing a photo of himself gazing down at his son alongside a beautiful message that explaining Hayes arrived a bit early but they couldn’t be more overjoyed.

“Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year!” Warren, wrote, captioned the post. “You showed up a few days early but we couldn’t be any happier.”

“Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know … you’re so lucky to have her by your side,” he added. “You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way.”