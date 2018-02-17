Jessica Alba Breastfeeds Infant Son Hayes in a Target Dressing Room

Jessica Alba‘s shopping trip to Target was interrupted on Friday for a very good reason.

The 36-year-old Dark Angel actress shared a photo of herself to Instagram Stories that showed her breastfeeding infant son Hayes while on a trip to the popular discount store retailer.

“Breastfeeding in a Target dressing room,” Alba wrote on the photo.

She also pointed to her face, writing “Tired eyes.”

Alba has been sharing breastfeeding updates on social media since Hayes’ birth, even feeding him in photos posted prior to Jan. 14’s Golden Globes.

There were also feedings after her visit to her esthetician, and one while the pair were making their way through Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin hit Netflix series Grace and Frankie.

The Honest Company co-founder and her husband Cash Warren welcomed their newest addition early on New Year’s Eve. He joins the couple’s daughters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9½.

“Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. 👶🏽💙 #familyof5,” Alba wrote the following day, sharing his first photo to social media.

Warren chimed in on Instagram too, sharing a photo of himself gazing down at his son alongside a beautiful message that explained that Hayes had arrived a bit early but the family couldn’t have been more overjoyed.

“Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year!” Warren, wrote, captioned the post. “You showed up a few days early but we couldn’t be any happier.”

“Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know … you’re so lucky to have her by your side,” he added. “You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way.”