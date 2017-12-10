Two for tea!

On Saturday, Jessica Alba celebrated the upcoming birth of her third child — a boy — with husband Cash Warren, by inviting some of her closest friends and family to a tea party-themed baby shower in Beverly Hills.

The Honest Company co-founder, 36, looked elegant for the big day as she wore a chic black dress with shoulder ties and a matching black bejeweled headband, seemingly channeling Audrey Hepburn.

“Had the most beautiful baby shower today,” Alba wrote alongside a series of snaps from the event, which included pictures with friends and family as well as a short video of the expectant star holding two giant balloons in front of a celebratory cake.

She went on to thank all those behind the shower, writing, “@ladureeus thank u @pierreantoineny -Of course to @kellysawyer & @cathyalba for Hosting and to all my homegirls n boys who came to shower #babyboywarren -I felt so loved and I ❤️u all to pieces.”

Alba also documented the party on her Instagram story.

In one photo, a group of friends and family could be seen drinking tea and other celebratory beverages as they sat around tables which featured beautiful white rose-filled centerpieces. “Tea life w my oldskool homies,” Alba captioned the snap.

She also shared pictures with her mother and aunt, as well as one with her friends, including actress and model Molly Sims.

Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe also shared a happy memory from the baby shower. On social media she posted a photo with Alba and her friend Kelly Sawyer, writing, “The best girls day showering our beautiful @jessicaalba with so much love 💖💖today #number3#girlfriendsarethebestfriends#supermom XoRZ”

Alba, who is already a mother to daughters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9, previously told Extra that after the birth of her son, she’s “done” with having more kids.

Cash Warren (left), Honor, Jessica Alba and Haven. Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

“[I’m] done, done, done!” Alba said about expanding her family in the future. “Yeah, my friend was like, ‘You are gonna have another,’ and I’m like, ‘No, I’m not.’ … We’re good — three is good.”

However, she added that her daughters “are so proud that they get to be big sisters.”