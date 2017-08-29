Jessica Alba is spreading the baby love!

The actress and Honest Company co-founder helped design a baby shower for her friend and co-worker Jennifer Rosenberg, who is pregnant with a daughter at the same time Alba, 36, is expecting her third child.

“Jennifer came to work at The Honest Company over five years ago, since then we’ve become really close friends,” Alba tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The party theme was based on Rose Blossom, Rosenberg’s favorite Honest diaper pattern. “It’s super easy to drive a theme based off of one of our patterns, we have so many to choose from so there’s something for everyone,” Alba says (her own daughter Haven Garner‘s recent 6th birthday bash was themed after the Unicorns Training Pants pattern!).

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Alba and Jenna Dewan Tatum Are Going to Be Neighbors – and Their Kids’ Reaction Is Adorable

“Our Diaper Cakes make the perfect piece of décor to tie everything together. You can also gift them to the mom-to-be after the event so they make a great 2-for-1 item,” says Alba.

Of course, no baby shower is complete without a delicious spread. “We added a lot of personal touches, such as serving all of Jennifer’s favorite foods,” she adds of the gluten-free and vegan refreshments from Kitchen Mouse and Erin McKenna’s Bakery.

“We served super easy yet seemingly fancy cocktails of champagne poured over a blooming hibiscus flower, plus delicious lavender lemonade and berry-mint tea mocktails,” Alba explains.

RELATED: Summer Swag! Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company Debuts Adorable New Seasonal Prints – and We’re Stocking Up

“We also purchased all of her favorite flowers at the local flower mart and made the arrangements ourselves,” Alba adds of the décor, which also included tassel garlands and gold picture frames from Target and balloon string, gold paper straws and stationery from Paper Source.

“Baby showers can sometimes be seen as cheesy, but it was important for this to be chic yet sweet and most of all, special,” she says. “We designed the day around the mom-to-be and the entire shower, from the food to the festivity flow, was directly in line with Jennifer’s personality.”

FROM PEN: Jenna Bush Hager: “My Daughter Calls Me ‘Ma’am’ (It’s a Southern Thing!)”

RELATED: “Officially Outnumbered!” Jessica Alba Expecting Third Child — See the Adorable Reveal

Other unique touches to make the day stand out? A palm and tarot-card reader on hand and a DIY “Words of Wisdom” book, filled with words of advice and self-portrait Polaroid snaps from guests. The deconstructed project used supplies from Michael’s and Urban Outfitters.

Guests didn’t leave the sweet soirée empty-handed. Takeaways consisted of personalized gift bags from Michael’s and Paper Source, filled with assorted Mast Brothers chocolates, Sugarfina candies and Ban.do tumblers.

RELATED: Inside Jessica Alba’s Mystical Unicorn-Themed Birthday Bash for Daughter Haven — See the Fun Photos!

All in all, the day was an extremely special memory for both Rosenberg and Alba, who also shares 9-year-old daughter Honor Marie with husband Cash Warren.

“Sometimes it seems like we spend more time together than we do with our own husbands!” Alba says of Rosenberg. “We share such a special bond — from being co-workers to close friends, to having babies around the same time.”