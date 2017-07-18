Babies

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's Too-Cute Family Photos

The fab couple, who is expecting their third child together, loves sharing fun moments of their adorable family

Jessica Alba/Instagram

BIG NEWS!

Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren are expecting their third child together, the couple announced on social media. Their future little one will join daughters Honor, 9, and Haven, 5.

Source: Jessica Alba Instagram

FAB FOUR

There's always time for a cuddle session! Honor and Haven join their famous parents for a sweet photo opp.

Cash Warren/Instagram

BIRTHDAY GIRL

"You turn 9 today. How do I have a 9 year old??!" Warren wrote on Instagram, celebrating his eldest daughter's birthday in June. "The time is flying by but you know what ... I wouldn't have it any other way. Having you has taught me how to appreciate the here and now. I can't afford to wish for tomorrow because I know I'll miss today.

Cash Warren/Instagram

SIGNING OFF

Back to school! Back in September 2016, Alba and Warren's daughters show off which grades they were headed to — with Honor toting a third grade sign and Haven holding a kindergarten sign.

Cash Warren/Instagram

THROWING SHADE

"Her mom thinks we look alike. I don't see it," Warren joked, captioning a matching selfie with daughter Honor. "Starting to wonder if she's even my child. Have I been duped??!!"

Cash Warren/Instagram

SKATER GIRL

Haven straps on roller skates as she welcomes summer break in June 2017. "That's a 'I'm on summer break' look if I've ever seen one," wrote Warren on Instagram.

Cash Warren/Instagram

PARTY TIME

Haven turned 5 in 2016, celebrating the big day with cake and family.

Courtesy Jessica Alba

PLANE SENSE

Headphones? In-flight snack? Travel buddy? Check, check and check. Jessica Alba and her daughter Honor (or "Honorcita," as Mom says) are ready for takeoff in December.

Courtesy Cash Warren

SOME BUNNY LOVES YOU

They'd better hop to it – the candy, that is. Alba and husband Cash are the plucky rabbit parents to daughter Haven as they take her for a Halloween outing in 2013.

Courtesy Jessica Alba

NAILED IT

We hope she left a good tip. Mom Alba spends a spa day in October doing at-home manis with her little beauty, who's obviously very focused on her work.

Courtesy Jessica Alba

TEA FOR TWO

In the world of Alba's Instagram feed, children are always perfectly outfitted, full of adorable expressions and actually eat the healthy snacks lovingly prepared for them on a beautiful September day. Obviously.

Courtesy Jessica Alba

STAGE PRESENCE

They made it to Broadway! Warren and Alba introduce Haven and Honor to the stars of Aladdin during a family trip to N.Y.C. on Sept. 14. Are they disappointed there's no magic carpet?

Courtesy Jessica Alba

FASHION SCHOOL

You're never too young to be a fashionista! Alba and daughters live the "#brunchlife w/ our #nyc fam," she says of this Instagram pic of their September outing in the Big Apple with designer Narciso Rodriguez and his husband, Thomas Tolan.

Courtesy Cash Warren

PICTURE PERFECT

Maybe it's fall fever? Dad Cash Warren has a tough time getting his adorably coordinated girls to pose for a picture in their pretty dresses. "Won't you just stand still for 2 second?! Please. For Dad?" he posts on Instagram in September.

Courtesy Jessica Alba

CUTE ENOUGH TO CUDDLE

Puppy love! Haven gets in a squeeze with an adorable pet. "The love between these two," Alba gushes about this sweet August photo.

Courtesy Jessica Alba

SADDLE UP

Now that's a party. Along with celebrating big at Disneyland in June 2014, Honor turned 6 with a My Little Pony-themed bash.

Courtesy Cash Warren

DADDY'S GIRLS

Warren may not be able to get his little ones to cooperate ("Just smile in one pic with dad…please," he asks in this Father's Day photo), but they're still pretty cute.

Courtesy Jessica Alba

MOM TO MOM

"When I became a mom, I just kind of opened up and got a new perspective. I have a fearlessness and a confidence that I think you can only get with experience and age," Alba told PEOPLE. Here she celebrates Mother's Day with three generations: her mom Cathy, and her two daughters.

Courtesy Jessica Alba

WHAT A TREAT

After a solo trip to New York in May, Alba notes, "It's good to be home..." over fro-yo with these expressive faces.

Courtesy Jessica Alba

WORKING UP AN APPETITE

It's bring your daughters to work day at Alba's Honest Company office in Santa Monica, California, where her girls check out the food trucks in April.

Courtesy Cash Warren

LITTLE SLEEPING BEAUTY

Awww! Haven, then 2½, takes a snooze using dad Warren as a pillow. "I wish she did this more often ... is that too much to ask for??" he writes in April.

Courtesy Cash Warren

RAINBOW BRIGHT

"Everyone has a pot of gold at the end of their rainbow," Warren shares as his daughters enjoy a March play day at the park.

Courtesy Jessica Alba

TRAVEL BUDDIES

Time for a history lesson! Alba poses with her self-proclaimed Mini Me, Honor, during a spring break stop at the Berlin Wall in March.

Courtesy Jessica Alba

HOLIDAY SPIRIT

Now that's a cute Christmas card! Coordinated in festive red, the Alba/Warren family poses in front of the tree for some

Courtesy Cash Warren

FALLIN' FOR YOU

Playing in the leaves, Warren shares this autumn outing with his "little ladies" during a November 2013 trip to Atlanta.

