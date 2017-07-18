Babies
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's Too-Cute Family Photos
The fab couple, who is expecting their third child together, loves sharing fun moments of their adorable family
Posted on
More
1 of 25
BIG NEWS!
Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren are expecting their third child together, the couple announced on social media. Their future little one will join daughters Honor, 9, and Haven, 5.
2 of 25
FAB FOUR
There's always time for a cuddle session! Honor and Haven join their famous parents for a sweet photo opp.
3 of 25
BIRTHDAY GIRL
"You turn 9 today. How do I have a 9 year old??!" Warren wrote on Instagram, celebrating his eldest daughter's birthday in June. "The time is flying by but you know what ... I wouldn't have it any other way. Having you has taught me how to appreciate the here and now. I can't afford to wish for tomorrow because I know I'll miss today.
4 of 25
SIGNING OFF
Back to school! Back in September 2016, Alba and Warren's daughters show off which grades they were headed to — with Honor toting a third grade sign and Haven holding a kindergarten sign.
5 of 25
THROWING SHADE
"Her mom thinks we look alike. I don't see it," Warren joked, captioning a matching selfie with daughter Honor. "Starting to wonder if she's even my child. Have I been duped??!!"
6 of 25
SKATER GIRL
Haven straps on roller skates as she welcomes summer break in June 2017. "That's a 'I'm on summer break' look if I've ever seen one," wrote Warren on Instagram.
7 of 25
PARTY TIME
Haven turned 5 in 2016, celebrating the big day with cake and family.
8 of 25
PLANE SENSE
Headphones? In-flight snack? Travel buddy? Check, check and check. Jessica Alba and her daughter Honor (or "Honorcita," as Mom says) are ready for takeoff in December.
9 of 25
SOME BUNNY LOVES YOU
They'd better hop to it – the candy, that is. Alba and husband Cash are the plucky rabbit parents to daughter Haven as they take her for a Halloween outing in 2013.
10 of 25
NAILED IT
We hope she left a good tip. Mom Alba spends a spa day in October doing at-home manis with her little beauty, who's obviously very focused on her work.
11 of 25
TEA FOR TWO
In the world of Alba's Instagram feed, children are always perfectly outfitted, full of adorable expressions and actually eat the healthy snacks lovingly prepared for them on a beautiful September day. Obviously.
12 of 25
STAGE PRESENCE
They made it to Broadway! Warren and Alba introduce Haven and Honor to the stars of Aladdin during a family trip to N.Y.C. on Sept. 14. Are they disappointed there's no magic carpet?
13 of 25
FASHION SCHOOL
You're never too young to be a fashionista! Alba and daughters live the "#brunchlife w/ our #nyc fam," she says of this Instagram pic of their September outing in the Big Apple with designer Narciso Rodriguez and his husband, Thomas Tolan.
14 of 25
PICTURE PERFECT
Maybe it's fall fever? Dad Cash Warren has a tough time getting his adorably coordinated girls to pose for a picture in their pretty dresses. "Won't you just stand still for 2 second?! Please. For Dad?" he posts on Instagram in September.
15 of 25
CUTE ENOUGH TO CUDDLE
Puppy love! Haven gets in a squeeze with an adorable pet. "The love between these two," Alba gushes about this sweet August photo.
16 of 25
SADDLE UP
Now that's a party. Along with celebrating big at Disneyland in June 2014, Honor turned 6 with a My Little Pony-themed bash.
17 of 25
DADDY'S GIRLS
Warren may not be able to get his little ones to cooperate ("Just smile in one pic with dad…please," he asks in this Father's Day photo), but they're still pretty cute.
18 of 25
MOM TO MOM
"When I became a mom, I just kind of opened up and got a new perspective. I have a fearlessness and a confidence that I think you can only get with experience and age," Alba told PEOPLE. Here she celebrates Mother's Day with three generations: her mom Cathy, and her two daughters.
19 of 25
WHAT A TREAT
After a solo trip to New York in May, Alba notes, "It's good to be home..." over fro-yo with these expressive faces.
20 of 25
WORKING UP AN APPETITE
It's bring your daughters to work day at Alba's Honest Company office in Santa Monica, California, where her girls check out the food trucks in April.
21 of 25
LITTLE SLEEPING BEAUTY
Awww! Haven, then 2½, takes a snooze using dad Warren as a pillow. "I wish she did this more often ... is that too much to ask for??" he writes in April.
22 of 25
RAINBOW BRIGHT
"Everyone has a pot of gold at the end of their rainbow," Warren shares as his daughters enjoy a March play day at the park.
23 of 25
TRAVEL BUDDIES
Time for a history lesson! Alba poses with her self-proclaimed Mini Me, Honor, during a spring break stop at the Berlin Wall in March.
24 of 25
25 of 25
FALLIN' FOR YOU
Playing in the leaves, Warren shares this autumn outing with his "little ladies" during a November 2013 trip to Atlanta.
See Also
More
More
Mom-to-Be Mindy Kaling ‘Is Not Telling Anyone, Not Even Close Friends, Who the Father’ of Her Baby Is: Source
Tina Knowles Lawson Says Granddaughter Blue Is 'Very Proud' to Be a Big Sister to Twins Sir and Rumi
Twin Love and Retail Therapy! Céline Dion Takes Sons Nelson and Eddy Shopping in Paris
Beyoncé's Beybies Were Born June 13 - and Delivered By Kim Kardashian's Doctor, Birth Certificates Reveal