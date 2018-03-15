Jessica Alba Won't Be Airing 'Dirty Laundry' About Motherhood: 'It's None of Your Damn Business'

Being a parent is hard, take it from Jessica Alba who is balancing it all as a mother of three, co-founder of the Honest Company and an actress.

“I don’t have it together at all,” Alba, 36, told the latest issue of Redbook magazine about the false perceptions of motherhood. “I just don’t need to use social media as therapy and tell everyone, ‘Today I f—-ed up as a mom.’ It’s none of your damn business,” she joked.

Adding, “I’m fine if people want to air their dirty laundry online, but people know enough about me. I make mistakes all the time.”

Though Alba refrains from publicly sharing the candid mishaps, she does divulge them to those close to her.

“Sometimes when I get together with my friends, we’ll reflect on how we’ve made similar good and bad decisions. It’s like, ‘Yeah, that was humbling.’ Then you move on and have a glass of wine,” she said.

Along with spending time with her pals, Alba makes quality moments with her husband Cash Warren a priority.

“I always try to get home from work for bath time and to cuddle the kids before bed,” she said about daughters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9, as well as 10-week-old son Hayes. “After that, Cash and I have dinner together and talk about our days. I need ‘us’ time all the time,” she shared.

As Alba continues to evolve as a mother, she hopes to be the best example for her children.

“I hope that their seeing me get out of my comfort zone will give them some degree of fearlessness to try stuff,” she revealed. “I want them to know that you can’t give up when it gets hard; when it gets hard is when you learn the most. You can’t teach kids that by just talking the talk – you have to walk the walk and reinforce it with talk.”

Warren previously dedicated a beautiful message to his wife to commemorate their son’s Dec. 31 birth.

“Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know … you’re so lucky to have her by your side,” he wrote in his sweet shout-out. “You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way.”