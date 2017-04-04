Jesse Eisenberg and Girlfriend Anna Strout Welcome a Son

Jesse Eisenberg has a new role: dad.

The Social Network star and his longtime girlfriend, Anna Strout, have welcomed a baby boy, E! News reports. The outlet spotted the couple and their newest addition out and out in New York City Monday morning.

The Washington Post also reported in March that the family of three grabbed pastries during a low-key visit to Boulangerie Christophe in Washington, D.C.

No other details were available. Eisenberg’s rep did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Eisenberg, 33, and Strout dated for nearly a decade before splitting in 2012. They later reconciled and the pair were seen back together for the first time at a basketball game in January.

The couple’s pregnancy news went public in October, with E! News confirming they would be welcoming their first child together in 2017.

Back in 2011, Eisenberg revealed to Seventeen that Strout was the only woman he’d ever dated.

“I find people who want to help other people to be the most interesting,” the Justice League actor told Seventeen of what attracts him.

“I come from a family of teachers, and my friends are teachers, often times in very difficult school situations,” he added. “My job is so selfish and focused on my own vanity that I like to surround myself with people who are actually helping people throughout their day.”