Jesse and Ann Csincsak Welcome Son Carter James

It’s a boy for Jesse and Ann Csincsak!

The Bachelorette winner and former Bachelor contestant welcomed their third child via cesarean section on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The father of three announced the birth of his son Carter James Csincsak on Twitter and Facebook.

“Well Carter James Csincsak Finally Made it Here !!” Jesse, 34, wrote.

Baby Carter joins big sister Charlotte Jean, 2½, and brother Noah Theodore, 5½.

The couple confirmed the news of their third baby on the way to PEOPLE in June.

“I am so excited to be a dad of three … I feel so bad for my wife Ann as she gets the worst sickness ever for like eight months of each pregnancy,” Csincsak, who is now a professional snowboarder, told PEOPLE at the time.

“However, it’s a fun challenge, as we love the outdoors, to figure out how to make it work with all the kiddos with us,” he added.

While big brother Noah is likely ecstatic over the arrival of his baby brother, it may have taken him a little while to come around to the idea.

“We asked Noah if he wanted another baby Charlotte to play with,” Csincsak said in June. “He said, ‘Nope!’ Ha, sorry dude.”

The Csincsaks met in 2010 at a Bachelor reunion hosted by Jesse. They became engaged that year and were married in Las Vegas less than a month later.

“We thought, ‘Hey, let’s just take the hit all at once,’ ” Csincsak told PEOPLE in 2010 about getting married and having a baby all within a few months. “So, you get all the puking, vomiting and peeing on the carpet out of the way all at once, and then buy new furniture, all at once!”