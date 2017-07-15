Jessa Duggar Seewald‘s son Henry is already 5-months-old. And the reality star can’t believe it!

On Saturday, Jessa — who gave birth to her son in February — shared a photo collage of how the tiny tot has grown, explaining her boy was “Growing up too fast!”

In the pics, the young boy is seen wearing a series of white onesies with colorful ties — each one showing his age by the numbers, from one month to five months.

She also linked out to a photo album of Henry on her family website, which showed plenty of sweet moments of the newest Seewald hanging with dad Ben Seewald and big brother Spurgeon Elliot, 1.

Since welcoming the newest addition to their family earlier this year, the Seewalds have been learning a thing or two about adjustment — as they showed on the July 3 episode of their reality show, Counting On.

“Things have been a little more busy in the Seewald house,” Ben explained in the episode. “One adjustment going from one child to two is there are so many diapers and they pile up so fast. We gotta take the trash out a lot more often.”

Ben and Jessa aren’t the only ones who have had to adjust to a new pattern — big brother Spurgeon has as well.

“Spurgeon’s always been a cuddly little boy, but now he has to share mommy’s lap with another baby,” Jessa revealed of her oldest child — who is learning about sharing.

“We’re learning to take turns. You know, when baby has to eat, mommy’s going to hold Henry, but you can sit beside me. So maybe that’s been an adjustment for him,” she said, adding, “But I think he’s doing pretty well.”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.