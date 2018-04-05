Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Newborn Daughter Is 'Already Tan' and 'Twinning' with Dad

The Jersey Shore family just welcomed a new meatball.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with girlfriend Jen Harley on Tuesday — and according to his Shore house roomies, she’s already taking after Dad.

“The baby looks just like Ronnie,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi told PEOPLE Wednesday at the New York City premiere party for the upcoming reboot, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, joking, “She’s tanner than me! I’m annoyed.”

Polizzi, 30, said the whole cast is “super excited” about the baby news. “I mean, obviously s— happens. And I always say s— happens, because my kids happened,” she said. “S— happens and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, I’m not ready.’ But then it happens and it changes your entire life.”

“After talking to Ronnie, he’s already a dad from day two,” Polizzi continued. “He’s like, ‘This is the best feeling ever — my life has totally changed, I’m a completely different person.’ I’m like, ‘Welcome to the club, babe.’ And Ronnie’s so good with kids.”

Vinny Guadagnino told PEOPLE he thinks Ortiz-Magro, 32, will be a “great dad,” explaining, “Ronnie has little sisters and he has a big family. He’s a loving guy, he’s got a big heart — so once that baby came out, I knew he’d do the right thing.”

As for the baby? “So cute,” said Guadagnino, 30. “She’s a little chubby, fuzzy newborn. She already looks tan.”

“The baby is adorable,” added Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. “Ronnie’s glowing, his girl is glowing. We’re so happy and so proud of him. We can’t wait to see them.”

And Ortiz-Magro’s journey to fatherhood is certainly one he won’t forget: The reality star was actually on a flight to London with a few of his costars when he found out Harley had gone into labor.

“I can’t get over the fact that we were sleeping on the plane on the way to London and Ronnie woke us up saying, ‘Jen’s in labor. I have to turn around,’ ” Jenni “JWoww” Farley told PEOPLE. “So we booked his flight before we landed, and when we landed he just got on another flight and went home. ”

So did he get there in time? “He made it,” confirmed Farley, 32, raving that the “gorgeous” baby girl is already “twinning” with Dad. “It was awesome. Want to talk about timing, right?”

“You’ll watch this season and you’ll see how much Ron cares for everybody,” she added. “He looks out for all the girls — he has that instinct in him, he has little sisters. The moment I saw the pictures of him and his little baby, I was just like … you know. You know what I mean? You just know.”

Ortiz-Magro and Harley, who is already mom to 11-year-old son Mason, announced they were expecting in December. The new dad recently told PEOPLE he and Harley are “in talks” about an engagement “down the line,” but for now are “focused on having the baby” and taking things “one step at a time.”

“It’s going to be a really, really good year with the baby coming and the show coming back,” he said. “It’s really a blessing.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.