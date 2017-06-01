Jerry Seinfeld Takes the Whole Family to Wife Jessica’s Charity Gala

It was a family affair for Jerry Seinfeld on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old comedian and his three children — daughter Sascha, 16, and sons Shepherd Kellen, 11, and Julian Kal, 14 — stepped out at New York City’s Central Park to support wife/mother Jessica Seinfeld and her charity, the GOOD+ Foundation, at its 2017 NY Bash.

The annual event, now in its 11th year and held at the park’s famed Victorian Gardens, helps raised money for the charity — which “partners with a national network of leading programs to break the cycle of family poverty through the power of donated goods and services,” according to its website.

Jessica, 45, founded the charity in 2001 and serves as its president. Board members include celebrity pals like comedian Ali Wentworth and Veronica Beard co-founder Veronica Swanson Beard.

Thank you to all who surround Good Plus Foundation. All of the work we do on behalf of families in this country is powered by the greatest people who make up our support base. Thank you for helping us thrive and making us feel so loved. We pass this feeling on to the families we serve @goodplusfdn I so appreciate you coming to the #2017BedtimeBash! A post shared by Jessica Seinfeld (@jessseinfeld) on May 31, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

The Seinfeld family was dressed in their spring best for the event — the boys in coordinating blue plaid button-downs with matching navy bottoms, and dad Jerry in a blue Oxford.

Daughter Sascha wore a flowing, flowery short-sleeve top and black shorts with black sandals, while Jessica made the bold (and fashionable) choice to rock horizontal and vertical stripes together, with a pink off-the-shoulder top and an ankle-length multicolored skirt.

“Thank you to our supporters for joining us at the 2017 Bash!” she wrote on Instagram later, adding in a separate post, “All of the work we do on behalf of families in this country is powered by the greatest people who make up our support base. Thank you for helping us thrive and making us feel so loved. We pass this feeling on to the families we serve.”

Jerry and his Food Swings author wife have been married since 1999, and celebrated their wedding anniversary in December on the ski slopes during their family winter vacation.

“Keeping it Fresh after 17 years, today,” Jessica captioned an adorable Instagram video of the couple sledding down a snowy hill and grinning at the camera together.