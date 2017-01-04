Dad Joe Jackson and Siblings La Toya and Jermaine Congratulate Janet on New Son: ‘How Exciting!’

La Toya and Jermaine Jackson are excited to welcome a new little one in to the famous family.

Both took to social media to congratulate their younger sister Janet Jackson on welcoming her first child, Eissa Al Mana.



“How exciting!” La Toya, 60, tweeted on Tuesday. “Jan and Wissam just gave birth to a beautiful baby boy!!! Congratulations!!!”

Janet, 50, gave birth to the little one on Tuesday, her rep exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE, noting that she and her husband Wissam Al Mana are “thrilled” to welcome little Eissa in to the world.

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably,” the rep said then.

Jermaine, 62, gushed about the birth in an Instagram post on Tuesday, uploading a photo of a blue baseball with “It’s A Boy!” written in white letters.

“Congratulations to my baby sister Janet and Wissam! @janetjackson #muchlove #bigkiss #mynephew #jermainejackson,” Jermaine captioned the photo.

Janet’s father, Joe Jackson, uploaded a slew of old photos of himself with Janet to his website as he congratulated the singer on the birth.

“Making me a grandfather again !” Joe wrote. “Wishing you all the love and happiness a father could wish a daughter.”

Janet married Qatari businessman Al Mana in 2012, and news of their first child’s impending arrival was reported in May after the singer sparked speculation in a Twitter video.

Janet shared a baby bump photo exclusively with PEOPLE in October saying, “We thank God for our blessing.”

In May, Jermaine said that his little sister would be a great mother “because she is very tough, very strict.”

He added: “But I tell her, ‘If you need any parenting skills or baby skills, let me know because I’m the best diaper changer there is on this planet, still to this day.’ ”