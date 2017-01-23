Jermaine Jackson II and Asa Soltan Rahmati Welcome Son Soltan

Jermaine Jackson II is a dad!

The son of Jermaine Jackson and his longtime girlfriend, Shahs of Sunset‘s Asa Soltan Rahmati, welcomed their first child on Friday, Jan. 20, the new mom announced Monday on Instagram.

“Lovers. We gave birth to our precious son on January 20th 2017. His name is Soltan Jackson and we are completely in Love with him. Mami, Baby, and Daddy are all doing well,” Rahmati, 40, captioned a photo of the couple.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all your well wishes and prayers. We are literally in heaven with our precious Soltan.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Lovers. We gave birth to our precious son on January 20th 2017. His name is Soltan Jackson and we are completely in Love with him. Mami, Baby, and Daddy are all doing well. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all your well wishes and prayers. We are literally in heaven with our precious Soltan. ❤️🙏🏽❤️👑👼🏽🙌🏾 #inLove #SoltanJackson A photo posted by Asa Soltan Rahmati (@asasoltan) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:57pm PST

The couple confirmed their baby news with PEOPLE exclusively in October.

“I feel amazing. Being pregnant has been such a beautiful experience,” Rahmati told PEOPLE. “We are so excited and Jermaine will be the absolute best father.”

Added Jackson, 39, “Asa is an incredible person; she will be a wonderful mother.”

The new baby already has a built-in buddy: Jackson’s aunt Janet Jackson welcomed her first child, son Eissa, on Jan. 3.

“I’m obsessed with Jermaine and anything and everything that comes with [him],” Rahmati told The Daily Dish in June. “And I think that as we are very private in our relationship as I’ve always said, we’ve talked about all those things and we’re both really excited to experience everything together, including marriage and children.”

Though Soltan’s name was likely on a list, Mom and Dad told PEOPLE in October that they weren’t going to settle on a moniker until they saw their first child’s face.

“We decided to wait a little longer to find out the gender,” Rahmati explained. “We have a few names in mind, but we’re waiting to meet the baby to actually name him or her!”