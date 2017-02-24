Little People, Big World's Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Are Expecting Their First Child!

Jeremy Roloff‘s world is about to get even bigger!

The Little People, Big World star and his wife Audrey are expecting their first child, they shared on YouTube, Instagram and Audrey’s blog.

“The secret is out… I’m going to be a dad!” Jeremy, 26, captioned an Instagram photo of the couple holding up a miniature version of the hooded brown jackets they’re wearing, along with a series of ultrasound snapshots.

“The author and creator of life has entrusted us with our first child – wow. Inevitably this means some big exciting changes for us this year, we’re excited to embark on this journey and share it with you all,” added Jeremy, a photographer. “We’re praying for a healthy baby Roloff!”

Audrey shared her excitement on her own Instagram account, letting her followers know that she and Jeremy will become parents this September.

In the accompanying photo, the Oregon-based couple is standing next to a chair containing the ultrasound photos, the mini jacket — and a typewriter, which is a nod to how Jeremy proposed and to their pregnancy announcement video.

“We are brimming with uncontainable joy, excitement and praise to God the author and creator of life!” wrote the 25-year-old Barre instructor.

“Baby Roloff, we are praying everyday for your protection, health, and that you would love the Lord with all your heart (oh…and have curly hair).”

The Roloffs were engaged in March 2014 and married that September amid family and friends at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Jeremy’s twin brother Zach Roloff — who recently found out his first child is going to be a boy, as revealed exclusively to PEOPLE in January — served as his best man.

“We are super excited and can’t wait to be parents,” Zach’s wife — and soon to be Baby Roloff #2’s aunt! — Tori told PEOPLE at the time.