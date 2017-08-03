Jeremy Renner Wants a ‘Gaggle’ of Kids But Says ‘Doing It Alone Is Not Fun’: ‘You Want to Share the Experience’

Jeremy Renner has a lot going for him in Hollywood these days, but his most important role is Dad.

The Wind River star opened up to Men’s Journal for their September cover story, discussing how he wants to add to his brood (Renner has one daughter: 4-year-old Ava Berlin, his only child with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco).

“I’d like to have eight [kids] running around. A gaggle, a little clan,” says the 46-year-old actor, divulging that he has thought of being a dad to another little girl, whom he’d name Hannah.

“But at this point, that’s not in my future,” Renner adds of expanding his family.

But what about parenting as a single dad? “It takes two. Doing it alone is not fun,” he says, shaking his head. “You want to share the experience. You kind of want a partner.”

Explains Renner, who has shared custody of Ava with Pacheco since their 2015 divorce, “I’ve done so many amazing, cool-ass things in my life — but I think as we get older, there’s more value in doing something with somebody.”

Although it’s been over four years since his little girl was born, Renner speaks about her birth so vividly.

“It was like seeing The Matrix,” he says, explaining that he chose to call his daughter Ava because it’s “a classic Hollywood name” and a palindrome, just like their last name.

“In a second, everything just opened up and made perfect sense,” the Avengers actor says, adding that his “number one thing as a parent” is “continuity and consistency.”

Ava may not even be in kindergarten yet, but she’s already distinctly well-rounded, enjoying gymnastics, swimming, playing music and dancing. Explains her dad, “This Christmas, she got a princess castle, but she also got a tool set.”

And as busy as he is with work commitments, Renner’s priorities lie solely with Ava when she’s around.

“I try to get all my work stuff done when I don’t have the baby,” he says. “Because when I have the baby, everyone else can f— off.”