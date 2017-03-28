Jeremiah Brent Says His Home Life with Nate Berkus Is ‘Fueled By Love’: ‘We Hope to Grow’ Our Family

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent‘s daughter Poppy just turned 2 — and from the sounds of it, she might want to prep herself for becoming a big sister in the future.

“I think you can see that we’re just like you, and that’s the exciting part of it. Being two gay dads with a daughter and a family that we hope to grow some day,” Brent, 32, told PEOPLE for this week’s issue about his and Berkus’ upcoming new TLC show Nate & Jeremiah By Design.

“The truth is we’re fueled by love, we love our daughter, we love being at home,” he continues. “I like cooking. I like playing with her. I like being with my husband. And I think it’s an opportunity to show people that the main commonality is love.”

“We both believe the real power is in education and showing people and opening up the doors and letting them know that we love the way you love, we eat dinner the way you eat dinner,” Brent continues.

“Everything about us is the same, and as cliché as the saying is, love is love. That’s exactly what the show is about.”

Brent shares that his daughter is taking to the show — on which she stars alongside her designer dads — like a champ.

“Poppy is not shy about anything, which is terrifying,” he explains. “She is a force of nature. Every day she shows us a different type of life that we never imagined for ourselves. She is the best thing that ever happened to us.”

The little girl’s dads have already rubbed off on her in a big way, too — as in, it’s quite possible she may be following in their career footsteps someday.

“She’s obsessed with the tape measure. She has to measure everything,” Brent admits. “I said to my husband the other day, ‘You know it’s the daughter of two decorators when she grabs a tape measure and just starts measuring things.’ ”

As for whether Poppy knows what’s going on when the show is filming, Brent admits she doesn’t “yet” but that he’s not sweating it at the moment.

“We’ve got some time, which I’m going to need to figure out how to explain it to her,” he says.

Nate & Jeremiah By Design premieres April 8 on TLC.

