Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Wish Daughter Poppy a Happy Birthday: We ‘Remember When You Were Just an Idea’

Time flies when you’re having fun: Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus‘ daughter Poppy is already 2.

The married TLC stars took to Instagram Thursday to wish their little girl a happy birthday, each posting heartfelt messages about their two blissful years as parents.

“Dear Poppy, today you are two. Your daddy and I remember when you were just an idea,” Berkus, 45, captioned a video of Brent, 32, spinning their daughter in circles while she cheers excitedly.

“Today we want you to know that you already are more than we ever could have dreamed of,” he continues. “You are kind and you are adventurous, strong-willed and sensitive. You are beautiful and we will always love you. Happy Birthday little goose. Love, Dad.”

Brent’s expression of love for Poppy was just as sweet, accompanying an adorable photo of the little girl lounging and smiling up at the camera.

“Today our daughter turns 2. Strength, compassion, vulnerability, courage, gratitude, joy, whole-heart, spirit..when will I find the words that come close to describing you,” he began in the caption.

” ‘We will laugh & sing & dance & create. We will always have permission to be ourselves with each other. No matter what, you will always belong here.’ – Brene Brown,” he continued. “Happy birthday Pops. We love you to the moon and back.”

The interior designers recently opened up to PEOPLE about their new TLC show — Nate & Jeremiah By Design, which premieres April 8 — including the positive impact of having a same-sex couple hosting.

“It’s a renovation show, but you’re also getting to come into the lives of two gay dads and their family, so that’s a great thing in and of itself,” Berkus said.

“We both believe in opening up the doors and letting people know that we love the way you love,” he added. “We eat dinner the way you eat dinner. Everything about us is the same, and as cliché as the saying is, love is love. That’s exactly what the show is about.”