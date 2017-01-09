People

Too Cute

Meet Zeppelin and Arrow! Jensen Ackles Introduces His Newborn Twins — See Their First Photo

By @nicolesands901

Posted on

Jensen Ackles/Instagram

Jensen Ackles has officially had the happiest start to the New Year.

The Supernatural star took to Instagram on Monday to share the first public photograph of his 5-week-old fraternal twins.

“#family #happy2017 #spnfamily,” Ackles captioned an adorable Instagram photo of himself, his wife Danneel Harris Ackles and their 3-year-old daughter Justice Jay laying next to the family’s newcomers — son Zeppelin Bram and daughter Arrow Rhodes.

#family #happy2017 #spnfamily

A photo posted by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on

The family got an early Christmas present when they welcomed the twins into the world on Dec. 2.

“Danneel, JJ and I are excited to announce the birth of our twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes,” Ackles wrote alongside a photo of Dr. Seuss’ Thing 1 and Thing 2. “They were born early yesterday morning. Everyone is doing great! #twinning.”