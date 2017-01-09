Jensen Ackles has officially had the happiest start to the New Year.
The Supernatural star took to Instagram on Monday to share the first public photograph of his 5-week-old fraternal twins.
“#family #happy2017 #spnfamily,” Ackles captioned an adorable Instagram photo of himself, his wife Danneel Harris Ackles and their 3-year-old daughter Justice Jay laying next to the family’s newcomers — son Zeppelin Bram and daughter Arrow Rhodes.
The family got an early Christmas present when they welcomed the twins into the world on Dec. 2.
“Danneel, JJ and I are excited to announce the birth of our twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes,” Ackles wrote alongside a photo of Dr. Seuss’ Thing 1 and Thing 2. “They were born early yesterday morning. Everyone is doing great! #twinning.”